Hefei’s Industrial Growth and Strong Performance by Million-Yuan Enterprises

Hefei Sees Steady Economic Performance in First Five Months of 2021

The Hefei Municipal Bureau of Statistics recently revealed the city’s economic performance for the first five months of the year. The statistics showed that Hefei’s industrial production has been steadily picking up, with outstanding contributions from enterprises with an output value exceeding 100 million yuan.

From January to May, the city’s industrial added value above designated size increased by 8.5% year-on-year, which was 1.6 percentage points faster than the growth from January to April. Among the 37 major industry categories, the added value of 20 industries witnessed a year-on-year increase. Notably, the automobile and parts industry saw a significant increase of 135.2%, while the photovoltaic and new energy industries experienced a growth of 103.7%.

In terms of enterprises, by the end of May, there were 449 companies with an output value exceeding 100 million yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 13. Furthermore, the number of enterprises with an output value exceeding 10 billion yuan also increased by 2 compared to the previous year.

The city’s service industry also performed well during the first five months, with strong support from key industries. The designated service industry achieved an operating income of 82.872 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%. Additionally, other for-profit service industries above the designated size achieved a revenue of 44.926 billion yuan, reflecting a growth of 15.1% year-on-year. The Internet, software, and information technology service industry, as well as the leasing and business service industry, saw increases of 16.3% and 21.6%, respectively.

The consumer market in Hefei showed a steady recovery in the first five months of 2021, primarily driven by travel consumption. The retail sales of consumer goods above designated size reached 95.157 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.9%. Online retail sales grew even faster at 17%, maintaining a streak of outpacing capped retail sales for 36 consecutive months. Notably, the retail sales of automobiles and petroleum products experienced rapid growth, increasing by 9.9% and 30.5% respectively. The retail sales of new energy vehicles also surged by 141% in May.

The city’s fiscal revenue has steadily grown as well, providing a stable and strong foundation. General public budget revenue reached 44.308 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. Despite a decrease of 1.5% in general public budget expenditure, fiscal and people’s livelihood expenditure accounted for more than 80% of the overall expenditure, reaching 85.5%.

Hefei’s industrial electricity consumption rose by 15.7% year-on-year in the first five months, outpacing the growth rate from January to April. In May alone, industrial electricity consumption increased by 16.6%, 7.6 percentage points faster than the previous month. The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans reached 2,596.159 billion yuan at the end of May, representing an increase of 16.1%. Loans to manufacturing enterprises also rose significantly by 47.2%, reaching 299.9 billion yuan.

Market confidence in Hefei continued to recover during the first five months, and the price level remained stable. As of May, there were approximately 1.597 million market entities in the city, a year-on-year increase of 13%. During this period, a total of 137,000 new market entities were added.

In terms of consumer prices, there was a slight decrease of 0.1% year-on-year in May. However, the consumer price still managed to rise by 0.4% from January to May, albeit 0.1 percentage points lower than the growth from January to April.

The steady economic performance of Hefei in the first five months of 2021 signifies positive growth across various sectors. With the city’s industrial production, service industry, and consumer market all showing signs of recovery, Hefei continues to position itself as a vital economic hub in China‘s development landscape.

(Wang Feng)

