Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: The end of the wall box fairy tale

After years of permanent crisis in the packaging sector, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG had reinvented itself with its own wall boxes for electric cars. But with the end of a subsidy, business plummeted. Now the company is changing its strategy.

Eit was like a little fairy tale. After many years of continuous crisis, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen started in 2018 with the construction of Wallboxen found a new business area that made the world market leader for high-tech machines for printing products such as packaging, boxes, flyers, books or advertising material a much-noticed turnaround case, at the same time fueled the share price and ultimately gave the employees new self-confidence.

Now, however, the glory seems to be over for the time being. The deal with Wallboxen in any case, so with charging systems for electric carswhich are primarily installed on the home garage wall for private use, literally collapsed in the 2022/2023 financial year, which ended at the end of March.

Heidelberg recorded almost 60 percent less sales at the subsidiary Amperfied, which was founded specifically for e-mobility. And incoming orders, i.e. tomorrow’s business, have also collapsed to a similar extent.

Read more about electric cars VW ID.Buzz in everyday testing VW, Volvo, Mazda, Range Rover

CEO Ludwin Monz cites the expiry of a state subsidy program in Germany as a reason. Private individuals received 900 euros from the KfW bank for the installation of one or more charging points at home. The grants ended at the end of 2021.

See also Industry - Business associations criticize short deadlines for comments also read

“This means that there is no incentive for many,” says Monz. In addition, there are long delivery times for electric vehicles and the currently high electricity price. And this has also affected other providers of charging technology in addition to Amerfied. Nevertheless, Monz exercises confidence. “We continue to believe in electric mobility,” says the manager. “This is and will remain a future market.”

Especially since no new combustion engines would be approved in the European Union from 2035. It shouldn’t last until then, however, before business picks up again. Heidelberg is therefore planning an expansion. On the one hand geographically. “We are going into the other large European markets such as Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy or Scandinavia,” says Monz, announcing an expansion of sales.

“Want to open up new markets alongside the core business”

But the USA and China are also an issue, but only in the medium term. Because there are different electricity systems as well as different regulations, it is said in justification. Therefore, other products are needed for the markets there, which in turn require separate approval.

On the other hand expanded Heidelberg printing machines the range of Amperfied, whose management was also expanded with a former Tesla manager. In addition to wall boxes for private use, the range will in future also include charging solutions for commercial customers and their company car fleets, for multi-storey car parks and customer parking spaces or for municipalities.

The company is also launching a wall box with a solar function to benefit from the trend towards increasing private photovoltaic installations. However, Heidelberg is not only promising prospects and new business in the field of e-mobility. “We want to open up other new markets in addition to the core business of printing machines,” announces CEO Monz, without wanting to go into detail. “That still needs patience.”

On the other hand, he expects faster success from innovations in the printing sector, such as new digital printing offers or significant productivity advances for sheetfed offset machines, for example for folding boxes.

And packaging printing is not only still the largest, but also the fastest-growing area for the traditional company with a recent turnover of a good 2.4 billion euros. By 2025, the share of packaging printing is expected to increase from currently a good third to around half of the business.

Nevertheless, Heidelberger Druck is suffering from the ongoing high cost pressure more expensive energy, raw materials and logistics as well as higher wages.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Although one could push through price increases. Nevertheless, a so-called value enhancement program is planned. “We look at all processes and cost structures,” says Monz. It is fitting that analyst Florian Sager from the Stifel analysis company is satisfied with the announced annual sales, but the company is below expectations when it comes to the margin target.

As early as 2020, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had ordered a radical restructuring of the group and discontinued loss-making products, cut jobs and concentrated on the few printing areas and on software automation for customers in the printing industry.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.