Heidi Klum: This is how she built her fortune away from modelling

Heidi Klum started her career in 1992. At that time she took part in a model show by TV host Thomas Gottschalk – and won. From then on everything went very quickly. She went to the USA while her father Günther Klum took care of the Heidi Klum business in Germany. Heidi Klum, on the other hand, managed her US business herself. There she launched sweets, sunglasses and jewelry, among other things.

There were times when top model Heidi Klum and her father Günther Klum did good business together. For example, the father laid the foundation for the successful model show “Germany’s Next Topmodel” (“GNTM”), where Heidi Klum is the host, juror and “model mom” in personal union.

In 2005, as Günther Klum recently said in an interview with the “Spiegel“He negotiated the first contract with ProSieben. At the beginning of the year, the show went into its 18th season. A successful concept that ProSieben still delivers top ratings.

With Thomas Gottschalk: This is how Heidi Klum’s career began

Heidi Klum’s career, and with it the father’s role as a manager, had begun more than a decade earlier. In 1992, the then 18-year-old Heidi Klum won the first model casting on German television – at that time hosted by talk show host Thomas Gottschalk. The father, actually a trained chemist, took over the marketing of the daughter.

Four years after Heidi Klum’s television appearance, Günther Klum founded a company under the name of his daughter, who was now modeling in New York.

If you rummage in the commercial register, you will find an entry for Heidi Klum GmbH, which has since been deleted. Among other things, it produced and sold cosmetics, accessories and fashion items, which is the purpose of the company.

Heidi Klums Blitzkarriere

In the years that followed, Heidi Klum had a lightning career in the modeling world. In 1998 she made the cover of the renowned “Sports Illustrated”, a short time later she modeled for the lingerie label Victoria’s Secret.

Meanwhile, her father continued to build the company structure in Germany. In 2005 he founded Heidi Klum Verwaltungs-GmbH. In 2006, Heidi Klum GmbH and Co. KG emerged from Heidi Klum GmbH. In the course of the success of “GNTM” he pounded the OneEins Fab out of the ground. A model agency that signs the winners of the relays. Their methods are controversial. Media reports say the models have to sign gag contracts.

This has been the case for more than two decades. Heidi Klum makes a career, her father runs the company in the background and markets his daughter.

Then the break follows.

Various media speculate that daughter and father had fallen out. The reason is said to be a dispute about Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni.

Grandpa Günther Klum registered the trademark rights to the daughter’s name – but apparently Heidi Klum or her company from the USA too. But if you can believe Günther Klum, then there was never a dispute. To “T-Online‘ he said that the relationship ‘continues to be extraordinarily harmonious’. On Leni Klum’s 18th birthday, the grandfather finally handed over the naming rights to the granddaughter.

New company founded

Nevertheless, Heidi Klum has separated from her father on business in recent years. In 2019 she founded her own company in Germany, HK Germany GmbH, based in Berlin. According to the commercial register, the object is, among other things, the sale of cosmetics and fashion articles.

In 2021 she also ended the collaboration with her father’s modeling agency. Since then, she has not sent the GNTM models to her father.

The show should still be a lucrative business for Heidi Klum – even without the management of the models. The amount of the fee is not known.

This is how Heidi Klum markets himself in the USA

She is already used to the fact that Heidi Klum takes marketing into her own hands. Although she was always managed by her father in Germany. In the USA, where she has achieved star status similar to that in Germany, she has been taking care of her own business since the late 1990s.

A look at the commercial register of the state of New York shows that a company called Heidi Klum Company LLC has existed since 1999. So it was founded a year after the breakthrough with the cover of “Sports Illustrated”.

Heidi Klum has registered numerous trademark rights through this company in recent years. They give an insight into how Klum earned all the money in addition to her career as a model.

In recent years, she has launched an underwear collection under the Heidi Klum brand. There were also sunglasses and jewelry by and with Heidi Klum to buy. Women could stock up on underwear under the Heidilicous brand name. Products that go well with a model’s notoriety.

The trademark right that Heidi Klum registered in 2003 is less suitable. Klum, who, like other supermodels, was repeatedly criticized for embodying unnatural ideals of beauty, registered a candy brand that year. The word mark: Heidi Klum. Two years later, she finally launched her own confectionery line. The name: Heidi’s Fruit Flirtations. There is a large red label at the top left of the pack. “Fat Free!” is written on it, i.e. without fat. In 2012 the brand was scrapped again.

So high is Heidi Klum’s fortune

Klum’s numerous advertising deals and model jobs also bring money into the coffers. For example, she has advertised for the fast food giant McDonald’s in the past. Most recently she modeled with her daughter Leni Klum for the Italian underwear label Intimissimi.

From 2013 to 2019 she was also on the jury of the US show “America’s Got Talent”, the counterpart to “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”. According to the magazine “Forbes‘ she received a seven-figure sum per season for it. In 2020, the magazine estimated her net worth at $39.5 million.

So Klum doesn’t have to worry about money. Even without her father.