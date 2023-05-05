Home » Heidi Klum: This is how she built her fortune away from modelling
Heidi Klum started out as a model – but in recent years she has also earned her living with sweets and jewellery.
There were times when top model Heidi Klum and her father Günther Klum did good business together. For example, the father laid the foundation for the successful model show “Germany’s Next Topmodel” (“GNTM”), where Heidi Klum is the host, juror and “model mom” in personal union.

In 2005, as Günther Klum recently said in an interview with the “Spiegel“He negotiated the first contract with ProSieben. At the beginning of the year, the show went into its 18th season. A successful concept that ProSieben still delivers top ratings.

With Thomas Gottschalk: This is how Heidi Klum’s career began

Heidi Klum’s career, and with it the father’s role as a manager, had begun more than a decade earlier. In 1992, the then 18-year-old Heidi Klum won the first model casting on German television – at that time hosted by talk show host Thomas Gottschalk. The father, actually a trained chemist, took over the marketing of the daughter.

Four years after Heidi Klum’s television appearance, Günther Klum founded a company under the name of his daughter, who was now modeling in New York.

If you rummage in the commercial register, you will find an entry for Heidi Klum GmbH, which has since been deleted. Among other things, it produced and sold cosmetics, accessories and fashion items, which is the purpose of the company.

Heidi Klums Blitzkarriere

In the years that followed, Heidi Klum had a lightning career in the modeling world. In 1998 she made the cover of the renowned “Sports Illustrated”, a short time later she modeled for the lingerie label Victoria’s Secret.

Meanwhile, her father continued to build the company structure in Germany. In 2005 he founded Heidi Klum Verwaltungs-GmbH. In 2006, Heidi Klum GmbH and Co. KG emerged from Heidi Klum GmbH. In the course of the success of “GNTM” he pounded the OneEins Fab out of the ground. A model agency that signs the winners of the relays. Their methods are controversial. Media reports say the models have to sign gag contracts.

This has been the case for more than two decades. Heidi Klum makes a career, her father runs the company in the background and markets his daughter.

Then the break follows.

Various media speculate that daughter and father had fallen out. The reason is said to be a dispute about Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni.

