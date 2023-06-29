Heiko Eich is the new CDO of evocanta GmbH

evocenta GmbH

Gelsenkirchen / Düsseldorf (ots)

Heiko Eich is the new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of evocenta GmbH. In this role, he is responsible for the company’s entire Intelligent Automation division. The 52-year-old graduate economist brings extensive technical expertise in the areas of AI, data science and operations as well as profound experience in the implementation of artificial intelligence in business processes and change management.

“We are very pleased that in Heiko Eich we were able to win a proven expert specializing in “Applied Artificial Intelligence” for evocenta and are convinced that he will use our EMMA® platform for AI-supported automation of processes in the service center effectively will advance,” says Uwe Kamann, Managing Director of evocanta GmbH.

“At evocenta, the strategic interplay of analytical AI models, process integration and implementation management is particularly attractive. How do we integrate our AI models into our customers’ workflows to increase efficiency and how can we ensure from the outset that people and AI work together in the best possible way? This holistic view of AI applications and the opportunity to help shape the strategy and orientation of a technology-driven, young company make my job extremely exciting,” added Heiko Eich.

Most recently, as Head of Applied AI at INVIGORS, ​​Heiko Eich was responsible for “Applied Artificial Intelligence”. Among other things, he was a guest lecturer on the topic “Applied AI in companies: AI models, processes, implementation” at the University of St. Gallen and is a sought-after speaker at international congresses. He completed his economics studies with a degree in economics from the Bergische Universität Wuppertal and in 2017 obtained a degree as a “Chartered Financial Data Scientist” from the DVFA.

About evocanta GmbH:

evocenta is a technology-driven service provider for industry-independent and cross-departmental business processes. It operates its own service center and offers intelligent services with the highest level of automation based on its proprietary AI platform EMMA® for all industries and business areas. In addition, evocanta advises its customers on the successful transformation of their digital processes.

Original content from: evocanta GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

