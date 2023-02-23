Home Business Heineken: Bill Gates buys stake in world’s second largest brewer
Heineken: Bill Gates buys stake in world's second largest brewer

Heineken: Bill Gates buys stake in world’s second largest brewer

Bill Gates has acquired a minority stake in Heineken Holding, the controlling shareholder of the world‘s second largest brewer, for approximately $902 million. The Microsoft founder took over 3.8% of Heineken Holding last week, Dutch supervisory authority AFM reported.

In detail, Gates has purchased 6.65 million shares of Heineken Holding, in a personal capacity, and another 4.18 million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. The shares are valued at 848.2 million euros ($902 million), according to Bloomberg calculations at the February 17 closing price. Gates acquired the stake on the same day that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB, known as Femsa, launched a €3.7 billion equity sale for a portion of its stakes in Heineken. The Mexican Coca-Cola bottler and convenience store operator last week announced plans to divest its stake in Heineken after a strategic review. Femsa said its accelerated offering of 1.9 billion euros in Heineken shares was priced at 91 euros each, while 1.3 billion euros in Heineken Holding shares were sold at 75 euros each. Heineken Holding controls 50% of Heineken NV, maker of the beer of the same name and of Amstel, Moretti and Sol. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has also invested in the Dutch online grocery Picnic BV and holds a 1.34% stake in the Dutch fertilizer producer OCI NV.

The foundation has long been a powerhouse in the nonprofit world, with nearly 1,800 employees and spending nearly $80 billion since 2000.

