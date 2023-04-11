Heinz-Hermann Thiele left a fortune in the billions. Getty Images / FangXiaNuo / Collage: Business Insider

The Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Foundation is established. She manages the assets of multi-billionaire Heinz-Hermann Thiele, who died in 2021. The assets include, among other things, the shares in the brake manufacturer Knorr- Bremse, which Thiele had made great for decades. The inheritance is more than 15 billion euros.

The foundation is managed by a three-person board of directors headed by Stephan Sturm, former CFO and CEO of the Fresenius Group.

There are also Julia Thiele-Schürhoff, the billionaire’s daughter, and Robin Brühmüller, the executor of the billionaire’s inheritance, whom Heinz-Hermann Thiele himself had chosen.

The widow of the billionaire, Nadia Thiele, goes empty at the foundation. Before that, however, she had already inherited real estate that is said to be worth around one billion euros.

For the widow, however, the decision is a setback. In recent months, she had taken action against the executor Brühmüller. Before the probate court in Munich, she had submitted an application for Brühmüller’s dismissal as executor, which was rejected. Nadia Thiele has also filed a criminal complaint against Brühmüller. But now the Munich public prosecutor’s office has stopped all investigations against the executor.

Specifically, the dispute is about the remuneration of the executor. According to the criminal complaint, Brühmüller enriched himself by “fraudulent behavior towards the testator” (meaning: Heinz-Hermann Thiele).

According to the will, Brühmüller should receive the usual remuneration for his duties. Since no exact amount is specified there, his remuneration amounts to 1.5 percent of the inheritance. So about 250 million euros.

For Nadia Thiele that is: too much. Her husband had been thrifty all his life and thought that an executor would earn like a CEO, Nadia Thiele justified her request. Brühmüller rejects all allegations.