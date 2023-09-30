Heirs without a will: This is what you are legally entitled to

If there is no will, the estate will be distributed based on legal succession. getty images

If a deceased person did not make a will during his or her lifetime, then legal succession applies. This is regulated in the Civil Code (BGB).

It is divided into three orders and people who belong to these are each entitled to inherit one after the other. The first order includes descendants, i.e. children and grandchildren.

Spouses are also entitled to inherit. However, if you have a partner and are not married, then this person will not receive an inheritance without a will.

Hardly anyone likes to think about dying – especially not in their own family. And when an emergency occurs, there are probably a thousand other things going through your head than bureaucracy and laws. So what happens if there is no will? Here you can find out who is entitled to inherit in what order and what you should consider when inheriting without a will.

Heirs without a will: This is how legal succession works

If a deceased person did not make a will (also known as a last will and testament) during their lifetime, legal succession applies. This is in Civil Code (BGB) regulated and divided into different orders. According to the Federal Ministry of Justice each entitled to inherit one after the other. In the judiciary, the person whose estate is at stake is also referred to as the “testator”.

1st order: The heirs of the first order include the direct descendants of the deceased person – i.e. children and grandchildren. You inherit first. Adopted children and children born out of wedlock are also included, but not stepchildren. Only if the testator had no descendants or if they themselves have already died do people in the second order inherit.

2nd order: The second order includes the parents of the deceased person and their children – i.e. the testator’s siblings. The children of the siblings – or the nieces and nephews of the deceased – are also included. If no second-order relative is still alive, the inheritance continues to third-order people.

3rd order: The third order includes the testator’s grandparents and their children – i.e. the aunts and uncles of the deceased. However, it is rare for them to inherit.

4th and 5th orders: Following the logic of the other orders, the (great-)great-grandparents and their descendants belong to the fourth and fifth orders. They would inherit if no relative from the previous orders is still alive.

Good to know: The so-called representation principle applies to the heirs of an order. This means that the next living descendant of the deceased person inherits first, thereby excluding their own descendants from the inheritance. This is the case, for example, if in the first order the testator’s son receives his share, but this son also has children of his own. His children would then not inherit anything directly from their grandfather.

In legal succession, the testator’s relatives are divided into different orders. picture alliance/dpa infographic | dpa infographic

A special regulation applies to spouses when it comes to heirs

Even if the spouse is not related to the deceased person, he or she is still entitled to part of the inheritance. This is regulated in the spousal inheritance law. However, the amount of the inheritance cannot be determined across the board, as the share of the inheritance also depends on what type of property regime applied to the marriage. That’s what it’s for German Heir Center According to, three possibilities.

If spouses have not agreed otherwise – for example through a marriage contract – then the marriage is considered Gainful community. In this case, the surviving spouse receives a total of half of the estate. If there is a marriage contract or other notarized regulation that stipulates this, this applies Separation of goods. In this case, the surviving spouse’s share of the inheritance may be lower, depending on the number of children. The property regime existed in the marriage community of propertythe inheritance will also be lower.

Non-marital partners are left empty-handed without a will

If you have a partner – but are not married – and would like to bequeath part of your assets to this person, we recommend this Wealth Centerthat you draw up a will. Because according to legal succession, unmarried partners are not entitled to a share of the inheritance. Even if you want to leave something to other people – such as good friends or neighbors – a last will and testament makes sense. And if you want to bequeath something specific to someone – for example jewelry or an art object – you should also record that in your will.

In the rather unusual case where there is no will and no living legal heirs can be found, the state inherits the estate. Dem German Heir Center According to this, the inheritance then goes to the federal state in which the deceased person had their last place of residence or habitual residence.

