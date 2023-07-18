Home » Helicopter pilots, what to know about tomorrow’s virtual strike
Helicopter pilots, what to know about tomorrow's virtual strike

Given the delicacy of their duties, they will strike yes, but in a virtual way, without interrupting the service. Tomorrow from 10 to 18 the helicopter pilots of the air rescue service, the forest fire service and the oil platform connection services will protest for the failure to adjust wages and for the national collective agreement which has expired for over 20 years.

The unions Filt-Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo underline that the contract is so old that “it still has the salary parameter tables expressed in lire. This is unworthy of a civilized country. We are talking about highly specialized professionals who play a very delicate and fundamental role for the safety of citizens, the safeguarding of essential services on oil platforms and the protection of the wooded area”.

“Precisely by virtue of the importance of their work – specify Filt-Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo – for these pilots the right to strike is even more limited than for other air transport workers, and to ensure service to citizens, this protest action will take place in virtual mode. The pilots will therefore perform regular service, however, donating their salary to the Bambin Gesù Hospital in Rome and forcing the companies to donate their share”.

