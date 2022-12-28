Panic selling on Tesla stock: the bleeding doesn’t stop on Wall Street, and the shares of the American electric car giant founded and managed by Elon Musk are approaching the end of not only the worst year, but also the worst month and quarter in its history.

Someone, like Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, talk about panic selling on the stock:

“A year ago, Musk was a hero and (on Tesla) there was panic buying on the stock – commented Jackson, in an interview with CNBC during the show ‘Closing Bell: Overtime’ – Right now, it’s panic selling“.

Among the Big Tech USA, Tesla has also surpassed Meta-ex Facebook, leaping to the top of the ranking of the worst stocks of 2022: yesterday’s plunge, equal to 11%, came after the press rumors reported by the Wall Street Journal, relating to the decision of the giant active in the EV market of extend the production shutdown at its Shanghai gigafactory, due to the jump in Covid infections among the staff working in the mega factory.

The Reuters news agency also reported that the Shanghai gigafactory, which at this point is only expected to reopen in January, it will only do it for 17 days: something unusual, compared to Tesla’s habits.

And so the 2022 budget gets worse: the stock has lost 69% since the beginning of the yearmore than double the losses suffered by the Nasdaq and far beyond the declines suffered by other auto giants, such as Ford (-46% YTD) e General Motors (-43%).

The title it also plunged 73% from the record tested in November 2021.

The news causes even more sensation, if we consider that, since the IPO launched in 2010, Tesla has concluded in negative territory for only one more year. in 2016, when it was down 11%.

TSLA is preparing to end even the worst month ever: din early December, TSLA slipped 44%, while since the beginning of the quarter it has lost 59%.

The car giant’s shares had never lost more than 25% in a month, while the panic selling that overwhelmed it in this fourth quarter of 2022, which translated precisely into a thud equal to -59%, it surpassed the previous strongest loss ever on a quarterly basis: that of the second quarter of this year, when the prices had dropped 38%.

The debate about role of the social network Twitter which Elon Musk officially became owner and CEO at the end of October, with the completion of the $44 billion acquisition, remains on, as Twitter loses cash and Musk has so far sold Tesla stock by a significant amount:

from the documentation relating to mid-December, it emerged that Musk sold 22 million more Tesla shares, worth $3.6 billion, after previously telling his millions of followers that “there were no further plans to sell TSLA stock,” following the April 28.

A question of credibility, one might even say, on the part of a CEO whom the auto giant’s own shareholders define as at least distracted, if not absent, all wrapped up in his new toy.

Following his latest sale of TSLA stock, Musk reported on Twitter Spaces on Dec. 22 that he would not sell more Tesla stock for 18 to 24 months.

In a debate with a Tesla shareholder, Elon again blamed the stock’s plunge on Fed rate hikes, tweeting that, with the US central bank poised to hike rates further in its fight against inflation “People will increasingly withdraw their money from stocks into cash, resulting in a decline in stocks.”

Of course, with the immense losses they are suffering, Tesla shareholders they are not happy at all. So much so that Elon Musk himself recently launched, asking Twitter users whether they should leave the lead of the microblogging platform.

In fact, there is no shortage of literally enraged Tesla shareholders: like that of Leo KoGuan, who publicly asked that Twitter have a new CEO, and therefore that Elon Musk leave the command of what they consider his new toy that is distracting him from business by Tesla. This is the result of the survey.