Help accelerate industry intelligence Lenovo China’s seven major industry columns set sail_TOM News

On April 20, Lenovo China held a new fiscal year key customer partner conference with the theme of “Lenovo’s full-stack attack together” in Pengcheng Shenzhen. Relevant persons in charge of the seven industry columns of operators, finance, government, manufacturing, education, Internet and key industries shared Lenovo’s new IT full-stack products, solutions and services for each industry on how to accelerate the advancement of industry intelligence.

Liu Jun, Executive Vice President of Lenovo Group and President of China Region, said at the meeting, “The integration of the three major businesses and the establishment of the Seven Columns will meet the needs of customers for intelligent transformation with a unified interface. infrastructure, program services) market first new goal.”





(Liu Jun, Executive Vice President of Lenovo Group and President of China Region)

The establishment of the seven industry columns is a milestone event in Lenovo China‘s unswerving promotion of customer-centric transformation into the intelligent era in the past six years. In the past 6 years, through continuous deepening of customer-centric transformation and 3S transformation, Lenovo China has established an industry-leading customer direct business model, and the PC business has set a record high in market share for five consecutive years; The business has maintained rapid growth, and last year’s annual turnover accounted for more than 29%.

In the era of intelligence, IT infrastructure is becoming more and more important, and customers’ needs for IT are more diverse. Based on this, in September 2022, Lenovo China Industry Committee was formally established to continue to promote 3S transformation and change, and restructure the organizational formation centered on customers, realize the linkage of the three major business groups, and provide customers with more abundant 3S full-stack products , solutions and services, and is committed to becoming an indispensable new IT Partner for customers.

Entering 2023, Lenovo China has made frequent moves. After releasing the Lenovo Wentian server brand and announcing the completion of the 3S layout and start, it officially announced the establishment of a 3+3 organizational formation and the establishment of seven industry columns at the swearing-in meeting on April 7. The transformation has entered a new stage.

Thousands of industries are facing transformation “just need” and intelligence is running out of “acceleration”

At present, the world is experiencing a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and the integration of digital and real is accelerating. How to seize the opportunities of the digital economy and intelligence, take new steps, and outperform the new beginning has become the focus of attention of all parties in politics, industry, learning, research, and use.

Focusing on the government sector, the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” has been released. Building a fair and standardized digital governance ecosystem and building an open and win-win international cooperation pattern in the digital field have become two areas that urgently need to be reformed and reshaped by intelligent technology; promote the deep integration of digital technology and five-in-one, and support the digital economy to become better and bigger , Efficient coordination of digital government affairs, confident and prosperous digital culture, inclusive and convenient digital society, and green and inclusive digital ecological civilization have become important force points. The new demand puts forward higher requirements for the supply of computing power infrastructure, network infrastructure, data platforms, services and security products.

In the medical industry, the current promotion of the sinking of high-quality medical resources, the interconnection of health information, the transformation of hospitals from scale expansion to quality improvement and efficiency, and to refined management all rely on the promotion of digital and intelligent technologies and intelligent transformation. .

In the field of manufacturing, known as the foundation of the country, the tool of rejuvenating the country, and the foundation of a strong country, due to the promotion of policy and technology trends, it is moving towards high-end, intelligent and green. Building a digital base with innovative intelligent technologies, products, solutions and services, promoting energy saving and carbon reduction, efficient and safe supply chains, and intelligence and resilience has increasingly become an urgent problem for manufacturing companies to solve.

In the financial field, from “pillars and beams” to “accumulated momentum”, the financial service capabilities characterized by “digital, smart, green, and fair” need to be comprehensively improved to create new digital infrastructure and accelerate financial services. Intelligent reengineering has become the only way for the future development of the financial industry.

In addition, education informatization is moving from 2.0 to 3.0, the traditional Internet is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, and operators and the public transportation industry are facing great challenges in transformation, such as improving quality and efficiency, and creating a better customer experience.

At the same time, we have also seen that digital and intelligent transformation are running out of “acceleration” in thousands of industries. Lenovo Group and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology released the industry’s first “Chinese Enterprise Intelligence Maturity Report (2022)”, which shows that in terms of the overall maturity of intelligence, a small number of L4~L5 leading companies have emerged in various industries, becoming the intelligent transformation industry. The vanguard of the army.





(Comparison of the total scores of the four major capabilities of leading companies and other companies)

The 3+3 formation opens up the front and back ends and gathers partners with “excellent equipment” to join hands for a win-win situation

As a leading enterprise in China‘s digital economy and a typical representative of “Double Real Enterprises”, Lenovo took the lead in proposing the concept of intelligence in 2017. Infrastructure, etc., have realized intelligent operations including intelligent supply chain, intelligent marketing, intelligent sales, intelligent customer service, etc.

As Lenovo China completes the organizational transformation of the 3+3 formation, the seven major industry columns will leverage Lenovo’s practical accumulation and experience in the field of intelligent transformation, and work with partners to help customers deepen, penetrate, and implement intelligent transformation. Integrate innovative technologies into all aspects of customer production, release intelligent productivity, and accelerate the process of digital-real integration.

According to reports, the 3+3 formation refers to the “3+3 formation” that has built three customer business groups: big customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and consumers, and three business groups: infrastructure, solution services, and Kaitian. The first three business groups face customer needs directly, and the last three business groups are responsible for continuously forging the competitiveness of products, solutions and services to achieve efficient front-end and back-end collaboration.

Specific to the key account business group, the organizational adjustment has integrated the sales teams of the key account, infrastructure business group, and solution service business group into three echelons: account manager, product and solution expert, and pre-sales technical expert, and subdivided into three echelons: The seven major industries, including operators, finance, government, manufacturing, education, Internet and key industries, continue to be deeply cultivated.

The account manager echelon uses a Lenovo customer interface to be responsible for 3S product and solution business opportunity acquisition, customer relationship maintenance, and long-term customer value management; the product and solution expert echelon is responsible for supporting all product sales, promoting product and solution empowerment, etc.; The echelon of former technical experts is responsible for technical consultation on infrastructure products and solutions, providing pre-sales technical support and outputting technical documents and solutions in cooperation with AR and SS.





At present, the seven major industry columns have opened up a benign channel from the front-end insight into customer needs, precise customer service, and back-end traction products, solutions, and R&D innovations to provide customers with more comprehensive products, solutions, and services for intelligent transformation.

The formation has been formed, take advantage of the momentum. Song Tao, general manager of Lenovo China‘s manufacturing industry department, introduced the panorama of Lenovo’s manufacturing industry products, solutions and services at the conference. He said that to help the development of smart manufacturing, Lenovo continues to forge new IT full-stack capabilities of ‘device-edge-cloud-network-intelligence’, and currently has key general solutions such as xCloud, multi-engine cloud desktop, and SAP services to help the manufacturing industry While building a solid digital infrastructure, enterprises provide targeted scenario-based applications and solutions in areas such as smart R&D, smart production, and smart supply chain.

Jin Xin, general manager of Lenovo China Education Department, said that Lenovo will provide high-performance computing, storage, modular data center, professional training, multi-engine cloud desktop, Smart classroom/campus, smart big screen and other full-stack products, solutions and services work with partners to continuously meet the needs of the education industry for digital campuses, professional training and data computing power.

Fu Cheng, general manager of Lenovo’s financial industry department in China, said that facing the new era and new needs, we will work with partners to provide financial customers with hardware infrastructure, end-to-end solutions and full life cycle services from desktops to data centers. Customers are moving towards the financial technology 4.0 era together.

In addition, in the key industries of operators, government, Internet and public transportation, Lenovo’s seven major industry columns will also bring new IT full-stack products, solutions and services to break through the pain points and clear the gambling points, and work with partners to accelerate the process of customer intelligent transformation .

Gather together partners and work together for a win-win situation. Wang Liping, vice president of Lenovo Group and general manager of the key account business group in China, said that he will work with partners to provide all walks of life with the “excellent equipment” required for intelligent transformation to meet the individual needs of different scenarios.

Create a vane of intelligent transformation to help Chinese enterprises lead the era of intelligence

IDC predicts that by 2026, 40% of the total revenue of the Global 2000 companies will come from digital products, services and experiences. Industrial digital upgrades aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency, increasing experience, and digital innovation have become an inevitable trend.

Large enterprises and institutions often play a leading and exemplary role in the industry, and the same is true in the field of intelligent transformation. Since the start of the two major transformations towards intelligence in 2017, Lenovo has continued to build new IT full-stack competitiveness internally, and has penetrated into all walks of life with new IT full-stack products, solutions and services to help large-scale enterprises transform intelligently, creating a One benchmark case after another has achieved remarkable results.

In the field of manufacturing, by adopting Lenovo’s solutions, Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor has built a new IIOT industrial Internet of Things mode for production process optimization, which realizes the storage and analysis of data collected by sensing terminals, and completes the foundation for digital management of the manufacturing process. . Chen Lai, deputy director of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor’s Information and Technology Department, said that the IIOT industrial Internet of Things model has integrated the entire automobile manufacturing management process of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, and the digital management of production equipment has achieved predictive maintenance, and the failure rate of key equipment has been reduced by 30%. , The maintenance cost of key equipment is reduced by 5% every year, and the efficiency of the entire company has increased by more than 30%.

In the medical field, through cooperation with Lenovo, Huzhou Central Hospital is striving to build a hospital data system with electronic medical records as the core, and create a medical data platform for medical staff, patients, and hospital management. The application innovation in the three fields of service and intelligent management has laid a solid foundation. At present, Huzhou Central Hospital has accurately identified more than 70,000 chronic disease patients in chronic disease management services, and the South Taihu Lake chronic disease database covering 12 categories has been initially established. Yang Tao, director of the hospital information and data center, said that intelligent transformation has helped hospitals improve the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment and the rational use of medical resources, provide patients with a treatment experience that can be integrated into life scenes, and create greater social value.





(Huzhou Central Hospital Healthcare Group Big Data Analysis Platform)

In the field of education, Jiangsu Normal University has introduced Lenovo’s full-stack digital transformation service. Through the deep integration of the basic side, platform side and application side, the overall structure of the smart campus has been reshaped. At present, the data center of hyper-converged infrastructure, 5G+ smart teaching demonstration space, campus exclusive super app, etc., are fully supporting the new needs of smart campus construction and development.

Leverage demand with results, guide the direction with benchmark cases, and accelerate progress with new IT full-stack products, solutions, and services. Each specific case of intelligent transformation is like a flag that is being held high. While guiding the way forward for the peers, it also increases the confidence of Chinese enterprises to lead the intelligent era.

The process of China‘s intelligent transformation has gone through the stage of a single spark, and the trend of starting a prairie fire is gradually becoming a reality. “The 3S market is vast, with a market size of more than 700 billion yuan,” Wang Liping said, “The three major business groups will focus on developing new IT full-stack products, solutions and services, and work with partners to build a large Lenovo system. To accelerate the intelligent transformation of thousands of industries and achieve high-quality development inject surging momentum, and do what is due to Chinese-style modernization.”



