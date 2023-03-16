Credit Suisse can no longer weather the storm on its own. The ailing bank wants to borrow up to 50 billion francs from the National Bank to strengthen its liquidity. Shortly after the SNB’s offer of help, the big bank announced “decisive measures”. Business editor Philippe Erath notes that the latest step is a little more optimistic because the bank can breathe a little easier.

Philippe Erath Business Editor, Radio SRF

Philippe Erath is business editor at Radio SRF. He previously worked in various positions at SRF: as an editor at SRF 2 Kultur, as a member of the program management team at SRF 3 and as a business editor.

SRF News: Is the bond from the SNB enough to calm customers’ concerns?

Philippe Erath: Time will tell. So far, little has helped to stop the downward spiral. Neither a new management last year nor the entry of the Saudi National Bank. But I’m a bit confident now that the SNB will lend CHF 50 billion. Because the National Bank stands for trust and stability, as the guardian of what is probably the most stable currency in the world.

Theoretically, Credit Suisse would still have money for two years.

Finma and the SNB certify that CS meets the capital and liquidity requirements. Nevertheless, they want to borrow up to 50 billion. How is the bank really doing?

In terms of numbers, the bank is actually not in such a bad shape. However, no one believes in it, especially not the stock market. Even those people who have withdrawn over 120 billion. In theory, the bank would still have money for two years, even if it continues to make losses. But banking is all about trust. That was gone and is now to be restored with the help of the National Bank.

People are now thinking of the rescue package for UBS in 2008. Is the situation comparable?

Actually yes, although UBS had received a little more with 60 billion. In addition, six billion from the federal government as convertible bonds. However, there was a global financial crisis at the time, which is not the case now. At the time, however, UBS was in the same bad position as CS is now. That’s why she obviously needs help now.

How will it go now?

The question is whether more measures are now needed to regain trust, such as exchanging CEOs and board members. That will become clear in the next few days. The stock exchanges will show whether customer funds will continue to flow out or whether this downward spiral can be stopped.

The interviewer is Salvador Atasoy.