This is how CS stands financially: In fact, in numbers, the CS is not that bad. “Theoretically, the bank would still have money for two years, even if it made further losses,” says SRF business editor Philippe Erath. The equity cushion is robust. But if customers continue to withdraw money due to a lack of trust in CS, the bank will soon be broke. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) therefore made a loan of CHF 50 billion available.

However, CS does not receive this for free – according to SRF economics editor Reto Lipp, the SNB receives top mortgages from the bank as security and charges interest for them. “This is a sad day for Switzerland: the National Bank has rescued a major Swiss bank for the second time in 15 years,” says Lipp.

No forecasts for job cuts yet

Last fall, Credit Suisse announced that it would cut a total of 2,000 jobs in Switzerland by 2025. Upon request, the Swiss Bank Employees Association cannot provide an assessment of further possible job cuts after the latest CS development.

That is why the SNB must help: One of the SNB’s tasks is to guarantee the stability of the financial system. For business law professor Peter V. Kunz there would have been no alternative because of the uncertainty at CS and in the banking scene in general. The financial market supervisory authority Finma has classified CS as “too big to fail” because of its importance for the Swiss economy. This means that due to its size and interconnectedness with the financial system and the national economy, it cannot be abandoned by the state.

If a bank has to be intervened, this is not a good sign in the medium term, according to Kunz. “The problem of the CS is not only homemade, but results from an acute financial and banking crisis these days.”

That’s why it affects the whole banking scene: According to Kunz, the CS is currently having problems because it is already ailing. “In terms of development, however, it could generally affect the banking scene.” The Silicon Valley Bank closed last week. In addition to CS shares, UBS and Julius Baer Bank shares also crashed. “That’s why I don’t currently see it as an exclusive CS problem, but as a general banking problem that is simply accentuated at CS.”

The bankruptcy of the SVB increased fears of a financial crisis

Assessment by SRF business editor Pascal Schumacher: The bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has no direct impact on Credit Suisse. CS was not involved in SVB, nor did it have any critical business relationships with the Californian start-up bank. However, the SVB bankruptcy intensified the psychological momentum, the fear of a new global financial crisis. This fear has also gripped the Swiss financial center. SVB and CS are not comparable: Credit Suisse has self-inflicted problems. It is considered safe, but suffers from a loss of trust due to numerous management errors. Because of this fear, more and more CS customers are withdrawing money from their accounts. This thins the liquidity cushion. Liquidity is like blood for a company, without it it cannot survive.

These are the parallels to the UBS rescue package: In 2008, UBS was rescued with CHF 60 billion from the National Bank, plus CHF 6 billion from the federal government in the form of convertible bonds. However, according to Kunz, at UBS there was no liquidity problem, but a capital problem. “The case at CS is not comparable because the financial situation and capitalization are actually good.” CS simply made mistakes and lost trust.

Legend: On Wednesday, the CS share price temporarily fell to a record low of CHF 1.55. On Thursday at 9 a.m., the share started the trading day at CHF 2.25. (Picture of March 15th on the New York Stock Exchange)

The CS case has the following consequences for the pension funds: Pension funds have to generate their returns in different markets – including the stock market. “On average, pension funds invest around 12 percent of their investment volume in shares in Swiss companies,” says SRF business editor Pascal Schumacher. The most important ones are represented in the Swiss Market Index, which also includes Credit Suisse. However, heavyweights such as Nestlé, Novartis and Roche are particularly important. Nevertheless: “The development of CS will leave its mark, not only because the enterprise value of the bank is falling, but because a negative development of such a large bank can also affect other sectors of the economy.”

Therefore, a takeover of CS would not make sense

open box

Box zuklappen



“To merge CS with another bank so that the concentration of risk for Switzerland is even greater would be the wrong medicine,” says Lipp. Smaller units that could also go bankrupt would be much better. For example, the Swiss business could be split off or parts of CS, such as the fund business, could be sold to UBS. “In the medium term, one has to ask oneself whether Switzerland doesn’t have two giant dinosaurs with these two big banks,” says the business journalist.

This means the CS development for the Swiss banking center: “In general, all banks are suffering from the CS misery,” says Schumacher. This does not only apply to stock prices, which are affected – stock prices can recover. “What will have a long-term impact is the credibility of the Swiss financial center. The fact that another major Swiss bank is experiencing turbulence 15 years after the financial crisis is not good evidence – neither for Finma, nor for politics, nor for the Swiss financial center in general.”