In order to strengthen its liquidity, Credit Suisse (CS) wants to borrow up to CHF 50 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

In its message, the bank writes that it wants to take “decisive measures”.

Borrowing from the SNB is fully secured by first-class assets. The bank is also making offers for up to three billion Swiss francs of senior debt for cash.

“Strengthening on the way to strategic transformation”

“With these measures, we are strengthening Credit Suisse on the path to strategic transformation in order to create added value for our clients and other stakeholders,” CS boss Ulrich Körner is quoted as saying in the statement. “We thank the SNB and Finma.”

The step came after the SNB and the financial market regulator Finma of Credit Suisse announced that they would provide liquidity if required. The bank’s shares had previously fallen by up to 30 percent on Wednesday. The dramatic fall in the price of Credit Suisse had triggered concerns around the world and plunged the financial markets into turbulence.

Price decline after announcement by major shareholder

The sharp fall in the share price began after the president of Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, said he ruled out any further injection of funds into the group, mainly for regulatory reasons. Founded in 1856, Credit Suisse, one of the 30 global banks classified as too big to fail, has struggled since the bankruptcy of British finance company Greensill, which marked the start of a series of scandals. Since March 2021, the stock has lost more than 83 percent of its value. Bank investors are also particularly worried after the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).



