"Help! I lost my job, "she teased Travaglio after Berlusconi's death

"Help! I lost my job, "she teased Travaglio after Berlusconi's death

Marco Travaglio in the Evyrein mural

Silvio Berlusconi dead, murals-taunting Marco Travaglio

It popped up in the streets of Padua a nice mural dedicated to Marco Travagliodirector of the Everyday occurrence. The drawing depicts the journalist with a sign in his hand and the inscription: “Help! I lost my job”.

READ ALSO: Marco Travaglio, the fake left. Right-wing conservative and liberal

The author of the portrait is Evyrein, Venetian street artist who published the images on his social profiles. The reference is to the death of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, for decades fought by Travaglio in the media.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi, TV brawl between Sallusti and Travaglio at half past eight. VIDEO

The book written in 2001 by the director of Fatto with Elio Veltri, “The smell of money”, in which the beginning of Berlusconi’s career in the world of entrepreneurship is reconstructed.

Marco Travaglio in the Evyrein mural

Marco Travaglio in the Evyrein mural

See also  Industry - BDI expects exports to increase by two percent in 2023

