“Help! I lost my job, ”she teased Travaglio after Berlusconi’s death

Silvio Berlusconi dead, murals-taunting Marco Travaglio

It popped up in the streets of Padua a nice mural dedicated to Marco Travagliodirector of the Everyday occurrence. The drawing depicts the journalist with a sign in his hand and the inscription: “Help! I lost my job”.

The author of the portrait is Evyrein, Venetian street artist who published the images on his social profiles. The reference is to the death of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, for decades fought by Travaglio in the media.

The book written in 2001 by the director of Fatto with Elio Veltri, “The smell of money”, in which the beginning of Berlusconi’s career in the world of entrepreneurship is reconstructed.

Marco Travaglio in the Evyrein mural

