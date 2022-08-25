Recently, the “2022 Digital Economy Leaders Summit” was held in Beijing. Experts and entrepreneurs at the meeting believed that in the context of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation in the world, digital transformation is an inevitable choice for listed companies, and it is also an economic and social development. Looking ahead, listed companies still need to plan scientifically and work hard for a long time, realize their own butterfly changes through digital transformation, and boost the high-quality development of my country’s economy.

Actively plug in digital “wings”

In order to seize the vast market of the digital economy, my country’s listed companies continue to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, and all walks of life are gradually moving towards digitalization and intelligence.

According to the “White Paper on the Digital Economy of China’s Listed Companies 2022” (hereinafter referred to as the White Paper) released by the China Association of Listed Companies, by the end of 2021, among the 4,864 A-share listed companies, there are 1,058 listed companies with digital economy as their core industry. It covers four major fields: digital product manufacturing, digital product service industry, digital technology application industry, and digital factor-driven industry.

In terms of revenue, in 2021, the total revenue of listed companies in the core industries of the digital economy will reach 6.6 trillion yuan, of which electronic components and equipment manufacturing account for the highest proportion, followed by communications and radar equipment manufacturing. In terms of net profit, the overall net profit of 1,058 listed companies reached 316 billion yuan, of which electronic components and equipment manufacturing accounted for 68%, and communications and radar equipment manufacturing accounted for 13%.

Listed companies with high “quantity” are sought after by the market. The white paper shows that from 2019 to 2021, the core industries of the digital economy have accumulated a total of 894.8 billion yuan through equity financing in the capital market, the IPO financing amount will be 367.4 billion yuan, and the refinancing amount will reach 527.4 billion yuan. The total market value is about 18 trillion yuan.

Sun Nianrui, member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the China Association of Listed Companies, said: “Promoting digital transformation has become a broad consensus among most listed companies.” By grasping the new opportunities of digital technology transformation, listed companies can stimulate “digital productivity” and achieve industrial upgrading. , management optimization, production efficiency improvement, and greater growth potential.

With the help of digital transformation, some listed companies have mastered the know-how to reduce costs and increase efficiency. “In recent years, CNPC has regarded digital transformation and intelligent development as an important starting point for building a world-class enterprise, and digital construction has achieved initial results.” Gao Yunsheng, deputy chief engineer of the Digital and Information Management Department of China National Petroleum Corporation, introduced that in exploration and production In the field of oil and gas wells, the digitization rate of oil and gas wells in PetroChina Tarim Oilfield has reached 96%, and 90% of small and medium-sized stations have realized a new unattended management and control model; in the field of refining and chemical industry, PetroChina Lanzhou Petrochemical actively explores intelligent refining and chemical integration operations, improving production efficiency 20% and operating costs down 10%.

With the help of digital “wings”, many listed companies have developed new models and new business formats, breaking new ground. “In recent years, Niu Electric has been actively transforming into digitalization, and has promoted the two-wheeled electric vehicle industry into the intelligent era.” Zhou Wenjuan, Chief Financial Officer of Niu Electric, said that Niu Electric took the lead in installing a smart APP in the field of two-wheeled electric vehicles, providing users with Car-level travel experience. Users can turn on and off the vehicle through Bluetooth, WeChat, APP, and Siri voice, and also achieve real-time response to anti-theft, which solves some travel pain points of urban users, and is welcomed by consumers around the world. Today, Mavericks has a leading global market share of electric motorcycles.

Help more enterprises to transform and upgrade

While enthusiastically embracing digitalization, as the main force of the national economy and the driving force of economic growth, listed companies have also taken various measures to help more enterprises to upgrade digitally, actively serve the construction of digital government, and inject new momentum into the high-quality development of my country’s economy. new vitality.

UFIDA is an enterprise cloud service and software service provider. In the course of more than 30 years of development, it has witnessed the digitization of a number of enterprises, and has also brought professional support to the digital transformation of many enterprises. “Different from the software sales in the past, the current digital and intelligent service enterprises need to provide integrated services that integrate tools, capabilities and resources. To this end, UFIDA is striving to build a business innovation platform UFIDA BIP to help enterprises achieve digital and intelligent transformation and Business model innovation. At present, there are more than 20,000 cloud applications on the UFIDA BIP platform.” Guo Jintong, vice president of UFIDA Group, said that with the intensified competition in the global technology industry, the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises is also facing the problem of localization. Win the initiative in international competition.

In the era of the digital economy, computing power is the core productivity, which determines the breadth and speed of the development of the digital economy. In order to consolidate this important “base” that supports the development of the digital economy, some listed companies have accelerated the research on core computing power technologies and the layout of application scenarios.

“The computing power service provided by Chindata has become the infrastructure and productivity tool for the digital transformation of enterprises.” Zhuang Ying, vice president of Chindata Group, told reporters that Chindata focuses on the construction and operation of super-large data centers, domestic and foreign operations and under construction. There are 28 data centers, leading the world in computing power services. At the same time, the company responded to the call of eastern and western computing, and deployed its computing power to the western region, and has already made forward-looking plans in some areas. Just on August 19, Qinhuai Data signed a new generation of super-large data center expansion project with the Shanxi Datong Municipal Government. “With the popularization and application of AI, 5G, Internet of Things and other technologies, in the future, Chindata will focus on new scenarios of digital society and digital economy, such as industrial Internet, Internet of Vehicles, smart cities, etc., to start the research and development and exploration of a new generation of data centers. Provide greater support for the digital transformation of enterprises and industries.” Zhuang Ying said.

Digital development is inseparable from the construction of digital government. With the help of cutting-edge technologies such as big data, cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, listed companies empower the construction of digital government, promote innovation in government management models, and make government management and urban governance smarter and smarter.

Beijing Digital Zhengtong Technology Co., Ltd. is a new smart city core application and operation service provider. In recent years, Digital Zhengtong has promoted the digital transformation of government management and services through the “grid + management model”, and has deeply participated in Chongqing, Shandong Jining, The construction of comprehensive management service platforms in Shandong Qingdao and other cities has achieved positive results. “Today, more than 1 million problem files are solved every day in more than 500 cities in China through the grid management platform built by Digital Government.” Wang Dong, President of Digital Government, told reporters.

“The accelerated digital transformation of listed companies plays an important leading and demonstrative role in the construction of digital China, and plays an increasingly important role in helping the high-quality development of the digital economy,” said Sun Nianrui.

It will take a long time in the future

The digital transformation of listed companies is the general trend, and there will be a lot to do.

In January this year, the “14th Five-Year Plan for Digital Economy Development” issued by the State Council clearly stated that by 2025, the added value of the core industries of the digital economy will account for 10% of the GDP; looking forward to 2035, strive to form a unified, fair, A modern market system for the digital economy with orderly competition and a mature and complete digital economy, and the level of development of the digital economy ranks among the top in the world.

However, digital transformation involves many elements such as data, technology, process, organization, etc. It is a systematic project, which cannot be accomplished overnight, and takes a long time.

According to a survey by the China Association of Listed Companies, most listed companies have already started digital transformation, but a relatively large proportion of them are in the exploratory stage or in the stage of achieving preliminary results, and relatively mature companies that have completed the transformation account for a relatively small proportion.

“Listed companies that have not yet promoted digital transformation mainly consider that the investment cost is too high, the strategic direction is unclear, and there are also problems such as insufficient understanding and insufficient talent.” Sun Nianrui said that listed companies’ demands for digital transformation are mainly concentrated in three aspects : First, I hope to participate in some related training and exchange activities; second, there is a shortage of digital talents; third, I hope that relevant departments will strengthen the research on digital empowerment mechanisms to promote the transformation of data value.

Talent shortcomings have been mentioned by many listed companies. Xie Hai, chief information officer of Minmetals Development Co., Ltd., said that some Internet technicians recruited by the company do not understand the industry, steel technology, and logistics processes, while the recruited trade logistics personnel do not understand Internet technology, leading to digital transformation. Difficulty advancing. To accelerate the digital transformation of listed companies, it is necessary to cultivate more compound talents who understand both business and technology.

Policy impetus is also indispensable. Wu Hequan, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes that in addition to financial, taxation and other policy support, local governments should also open up data resources and corresponding cloud services. “The government’s opening of resources such as data and cloud computing is more important than giving money and funding directly, because these resources are inclusive and can benefit more small and medium-sized enterprises.” Wu Hequan said.

For enterprises themselves, data security cannot be ignored in the process of digital transformation. Gao Yunsheng said that on the one hand, enterprises should strictly implement the main responsibility of network security, establish a top-down network security management and control system, and strengthen network security inspection, supervision, assessment and risk assessment; on the other hand, they should build a complete network security system. The technical protection system comprehensively promotes security services covering all elements of data, terminals, and networks, and realizes active defense and dynamic defense.

Experts also believe that listed companies should not only focus on short-term interests and rush to transform in order to pursue technological hotspots, but should take a long-term perspective, proceed from the long-term interests of the enterprise, closely follow the important national strategic orientation, aim at the frontier of advanced technology, and plan the layout scientifically. Stay at the forefront of the digital transformation tide.