Helping the environment: Apple's iPad 10 / iPad Pro 2022 packaging no longer uses plastic outer film

2022-10-19 10:27

Source: Sohu Technology

Original title: Helping the environment: Apple iPad 10 / iPad Pro 2022 packaging no longer uses plastic outer film

On October 19th, Apple released the new iPad 10 and iPad Pro 2022 last night, priced from 3,599 yuan. At the same time, Apple said that in order to protect the environment, the new iPad will use redesigned packaging materials, no longer use plastic outer film, 97% of the packaging materials are fiber-based, and 99% of the new iPad Pro packaging materials are fiber-based, Apple targets Completely remove plastic from packaging by the end of 2025. Apple’s environmental protection measures are increasing.

Apple said that in order to protect the environment, the new iPad uses 100% recycled gold in the coating of multiple printed circuit boards, as well as recycled aluminum, recycled tin and recycled rare earth elements, which is the first time in an iPad model.Return to Sohu, see more

