When it comes to web browsers, Google Chrome is probably still the go-to choice for most people, though it has slowly grown in user numbers over the past few years as Microsoft Edge rolled out new features.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition, Microsoft Edge also introduces “Drop”, a single-space drag-and-drop tool that gives you access to all the content you want to share with yourself on all your devices.

Microsoft claims that this feature will not only let you share photos with yourself on a device, but also other types of files, such as your notes.

For example, the feature lets you drag and drop files from your computer into it. You can then open the file in the mobile version of Microsoft Edge.

If you want to use Drop on your desktop, you’ll find it again in the sidebar tools.

Meanwhile, mobile users can turn on Drop by tapping the overflow menu.

You’ll need to make sure you’re signed in to your Microsoft account on Microsoft Edge for all of your devices in order for all of them to sync.

Other new features include the ability to edit and save web images directly in Microsoft Edge, so users no longer need other tools, such as Photoshop, for simple editing tasks.

Users can also enjoy better battery life as the efficiency mode is updated.

If you’re using a laptop, Microsoft Edge will now automatically go into efficiency mode when your laptop’s battery is low, and it will activate power-saving features when you’re not actively using Microsoft Edge.

【Original: Soyacincau】