Helvetia buys in Germany – business with supplementary insurance is expanded Helvetia has been working with Mobile Guarantee for five years and has already invested in the company. Now the complete takeover has taken place.

The headquarters of the Helvetia insurance group is in St.Gallen. Gian Ehrenzeller / KEYSTONE

Helvetia Versicherung buys Mobile Guarantee Deutschland GmbH based in Hanover. Mobile Garantee is a provider of insurance solutions and services for supplementary car insurance, namely extended warranty and repair cost insurance in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Helvetia has been working with Mobile Guarantee since 2018 and is the insurance carrier for significant parts of Mobile Guarantee’s business in Europe. Since July 2019, Helvetia has invested in Mobile Guarantee through its venture fund. Helvetia’s Swiss non-life company will take over the entire business.

Helvetia also announces that this transaction will strengthen the insurance business in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). With the takeover by Helvetia, the existence and further development of Mobile Guarantee is strategically and financially secured in the long term, say Rainer Doerr and Marco Nagtegaal, managing directors and owners of Mobile Guarantee. Both will continue to serve in their current Mobile Warranty roles.