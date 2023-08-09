Home » Henan Province Introduces New Housing Subsidies to Support Real Estate Reforms and Sales Pilot
Henan Province Introduces New Housing Subsidies to Support Real Estate Reforms and Sales Pilot

Henan Province, a province with a large population, has announced new measures to improve housing subsidies and support the reform of the commercial housing pre-sale system. The province aims to promote the pilot of existing housing sales in cities like Zhengzhou and Kaifeng.

These policies are part of the province’s “Several Policies and Measures for Continuous Expansion of Consumption” notice, which includes 10 measures to stimulate consumption and promote the release of demand in key areas such as automobiles, housing, and home appliances. In terms of real estate, Henan Province aims to support local governments in implementing city-specific policies, improve housing subsidies, and enhance the identification standards for second suites.

The measures also propose supporting various groups, such as second- and third-child families, families with elderly dependents, and graduating college students, in purchasing newly-built commercial housing. The province plans to issue house purchase vouchers or housing purchase subsidies to support their housing needs. Foreign businessmen, migrant workers, and returnees will also benefit from policies that support the purchase and rental of houses.

Furthermore, the notice suggests implementing a long-term mechanism to adjust the interest rate policy of newly issued commercial personal housing loans. The province aims to gradually relax the lower limit of the interest rate for eligible cities. In cities without restrictions on the purchase of a second set of housing, the criteria for identifying a second set of housing will be improved. Families who own one set of housing and have settled the corresponding home purchase loan can receive the first set of housing loan policy.

The introduction of these policies in Henan Province follows the recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, which called for timely adjustments and optimizations of real estate policies. Since August, several other locations, including Jiangsu Jurong, Sichuan Ya’an Economic and Technological Development Zone, Chifeng in Inner Mongolia, and many more, have also introduced housing support policies.

Analysts believe that the Henan Provincial Measures will help release demand for housing purchases, particularly the subsidies and support for reasonable housing needs. The reforms to the pre-sale system and pilot sales of existing housing in Zhengzhou and Kaifeng are expected to accelerate the process of selling existing houses, ensuring stability and a healthy development of the real estate market.

Earlier in August, Zhengzhou, Henan had already taken steps to stabilize the property market by suspending the housing sales restriction policy for those who purchase improved housing and by encouraging commercial banks to adjust interest rates and down payment ratios. This move signaled the beginning of a new round of policy easing to activate housing consumption demand.

Overall, with the intensive introduction of support policies for house purchases in many places, it is expected that there will be further policy announcements throughout August to stimulate housing consumption and boost market confidence.

