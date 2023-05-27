Henan Province successfully issued 19.3225 billion yuan of government bonds- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Finance yesterday that our province has successfully issued 19.3225 billion yuan of government bonds in Shenzhen.

Among them, new general bonds were 2.5035 billion yuan, refinancing general bonds were 11.2556 billion yuan, and refinancing special bonds were 5.5634 billion yuan. In this batch of bonds, the newly added general bond funds will be used for the construction of 13 provincial-level projects such as small and medium-sized river management, the establishment and research and development of provincial laboratories, and the provincial big data center (Phase I); the refinancing bond funds will be used for Repay part of the bond principal due at the end of May.

In terms of term interest rates, the 5-year term is 11.2556 billion yuan, with an issue rate of 2.63%; the 7-year term is 5.5634 billion yuan, with an issue rate of 2.80%; the 15-year term is 2.5035 billion yuan, with an issue rate of 2.98%. The interest rate of all bonds issued in this batch is 10BP higher than the average yield of treasury bonds with the same maturity in the previous five days, which is at the lower limit of the bidding range. The subscription ratio of the audience reached 26.28 times.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Finance stated that the successful issuance of this batch of government bonds will strongly promote the construction of key projects in our province and provide strong support for the stable and better economic operation. (Reporter Hou Aimin)