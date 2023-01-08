Home Business Henan: Support the high-quality development of the design industry and increase support for the promotion and application of design software and tools |
Business

Henan: Support the high-quality development of the design industry and increase support for the promotion and application of design software and tools |

by admin

Every AI newsletter, on January 7, Henan issued “Several Policies and Measures to Support the High-Quality Development of the Design Industry” to support the construction of an industrial design center. Encourage manufacturing companies to increase investment in R&D and design, establish industrial design centers (departments), set up chief designers, and enhance innovative design capabilities. Those recognized as national industrial design centers (including enterprise industrial design centers and industrial design enterprises) will receive a provincial financial reward of 1 million yuan. Increase support for the promotion and application of design software and tools. For the first version of software products recognized by the province, the actual insurance premium rate shall not exceed 3% and 80% of the actual annual premium expenditure shall be subsidized, and the insurance period shall be calculated according to the facts. The subsidy period shall not exceed 1 year. For R&D enterprises in the province that develop the first version of software products certified by the province, they will be rewarded at no more than 20% of the product sales (service) invoice value within 12 months from the date of certification, and the reward amount for a single product shall not exceed 2 million Yuan. The maximum annual support for a single enterprise shall not exceed 5 million yuan.

See also  Christmas at the table, Coldiretti: Italians spent 2.5 billion, + 38% compared to 2020

You may also like

CBOT wheat futures post biggest weekly drop in...

Ces 2023: Holon, the self-driving mover signed by...

Samsung Spain posters show that the Galaxy S23...

The oil companies: no extra margins, the increase...

Technology Weekly | Luo Yonghao and investors fight;...

Why is the financial market applauding as the...

As the Spring Festival approached, the price of...

Accurate and powerful monetary policy, financial services have...

Gui Haoming: The paradox of the allotment of...

Italiandesign at Ces 2023: Climb-E concept not only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy