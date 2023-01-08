Every AI newsletter, on January 7, Henan issued “Several Policies and Measures to Support the High-Quality Development of the Design Industry” to support the construction of an industrial design center. Encourage manufacturing companies to increase investment in R&D and design, establish industrial design centers (departments), set up chief designers, and enhance innovative design capabilities. Those recognized as national industrial design centers (including enterprise industrial design centers and industrial design enterprises) will receive a provincial financial reward of 1 million yuan. Increase support for the promotion and application of design software and tools. For the first version of software products recognized by the province, the actual insurance premium rate shall not exceed 3% and 80% of the actual annual premium expenditure shall be subsidized, and the insurance period shall be calculated according to the facts. The subsidy period shall not exceed 1 year. For R&D enterprises in the province that develop the first version of software products certified by the province, they will be rewarded at no more than 20% of the product sales (service) invoice value within 12 months from the date of certification, and the reward amount for a single product shall not exceed 2 million Yuan. The maximum annual support for a single enterprise shall not exceed 5 million yuan.