Hantec Group released a new global brand image in Hong Kong on August 19, 2022, and announced that it will promote new business strategies to lead the group into the next stage of development; Hantec Group also announced that it will launch on October 1, 2022 Japan set up a branch in Santiago, Chile, South America, to further realize the globalization of the market. The new brand image includes the launch of a brand-new trademark, which has been put into application in 19 subsidiaries around the world. Except for Hantec Financial, the trademark is also applied to its information technology, cultural creativity and life business areas.

Liu Kaijie, Chief Executive Officer of Hengda Group, said: “In order to coordinate with the global layout and show the group’s thinking, Hengda Group has newly upgraded the trademark that has been used for 32 years, but still retains the iconic red as the main color – red symbolizes decisiveness, bravery and far-reaching influence. , warmth and inclusiveness, these qualities are exactly the core values ​​that Hendak has always adhered to. The logo combines the new visual elements of slashes and rounded corners to give the group brand a new look of vitality and confidence.”





Mr. Liu Kaijie, CEO of Hengda Group, unveiled the new brand image of Hengda in Hong Kong

The bold design is integrated with the group’s own genes, which not only innovates the image of Hantec, but also expresses the advantages of modern digitalization, aiming to resonate with the new generation of customers around the world. The 67.5° dynamic design of the LOGO shows the forward-looking nature of Hengda: it can still maintain a leading position and grasp the right direction in the ever-changing market, with the meaning of “doing the right thing in the right way”, and implementing the integrity and integrity. trait. While constantly pursuing breakthroughs, Hantec also calmly evaluates all potential risk factors, uses comprehensive industry knowledge and accumulated industry experience to make wise business decisions, and creates more opportunities and possibilities for the Group.

Hantec Group was founded in Hong Kong in 1990. It has grown from an initial financial institution to a multinational enterprise, with its current business footprint in 19 cities around the world. Mr. Lau added: “In addition to the development in South America, the next phase will focus on the Southeast Asian market, including plans to promote its business in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines under the Hantec Financial brand. In parallel with the launch of the new brand image, the group will also focus on Hong Kong and A range of sponsorship and marketing programmes are launched globally.”

While deeply cultivating financial business, Hantec Group has also been involved in a series of non-financial businesses in various markets. We have reason to believe and expect that under the dynamic and diversified business, the people of Hengda will be able to reach a new milestone by working together hand in hand.



