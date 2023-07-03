Hengfeng Paper: A Case Study in Digital Transformation and Smart Factory Construction

Title: Hengfeng Paper: An Old State-owned Enterprise Embraces Digital Transformation

By Du Qingyu, Trainee Reporter

Mudanjiang, China – Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., an old state-owned enterprise with a history of over 70 years, has successfully transitioned into a smart factory, securing several prestigious labels such as “Provincial Smart Factory” and “Digital (Intelligent) Demonstration Workshop.” The company’s remarkable digital journey was recently highlighted during a visit organized by the Heilongjiang Provincial Internet of Things Industry Association and the Heilongjiang Provincial CIO Alliance.

Hengfeng Paper’s Chief Digital Management Engineer, Bo Ning, shed light on the company’s two-decade long digital transformation journey. He stated, “Hengfeng Paper’s rapid development over the past 20 years has been characterized by digital transformation and intelligent thinking.” The journey began in 2001 with the digitization of equipment and gradually expanded to encompass product quality, enterprise data, and comprehensive information management. In 2012, as part of their strategic goals, Hengfeng Paper completed the reconstruction of their ERP system and the construction of the MIS system, enabling an in-depth integration of informatization and industrialization.

However, Hengfeng Paper faced numerous challenges throughout its digital transformation. Bo Ning highlighted the complexities of their international supply chain, with raw materials sourced from overseas and a significant portion of production exported. This lack of timely and connected information posed coordination difficulties and increased costs. To overcome these challenges, Hengfeng Paper embraced new technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, successfully building a business platform base for the digital age.

Today, Hengfeng Paper continues to focus on smart factory construction and intelligent management of the entire manufacturing process. The company’s digital production workshop, equipped with automated machinery and minimal human operators, offers visitors a glimpse into the potential of intelligent manufacturing. The intelligent control center provides real-time updates on production machines and displays crucial production data, demonstrating the convenience and value of digitalization in enterprise management.

Gao Qun, representative of the visiting enterprise and IT manager of Harbin Senying Industry Co., Ltd., expressed his admiration for Hengfeng Paper’s digitalization efforts. He highlighted the importance of timely and accurate production feedback as a crucial aspect of corporate digitalization, enabling decision-makers to make informed choices swiftly.

In 2022, Hengfeng Paper achieved the coveted smart factory review and certification. The smart factory concept has been seamlessly integrated into all elements of the company’s operations, including planning and scheduling, production operations, automation control, quality control, and process intelligence. This comprehensive digitization has significantly enhanced production efficiency and contributed to Hengfeng Paper’s high-quality development.

Driving Hengfeng Paper’s digital transformation is a strategic vision encompassing “one body, five intelligences, and two wings.” The company focuses on integration, building a digital transformation service system supported by a robust digital platform. Additionally, Hengfeng Paper emphasizes innovation throughout its supply chain, working closely with upstream suppliers and downstream customers to foster mutual growth.

Under this strategy, Hengfeng Paper partnered with Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd., to implement a cutting-edge ERP system. This advanced digital platform serves as a foundation, supporting the company across all aspects of research and development, production, supply chain, sales, and service, while driving business innovation.

To cater to diversified customer needs, Hengfeng Paper adopts a flexible and customized product research and development model. Utilizing big data applications, the company can efficiently manage each sales order and focus on achieving cost reduction and increased efficiency. Compared to its initial stage of information construction, Hengfeng Paper has increased production capacity by five times while reducing personnel by 25%. This successful digital transformation has not only enhanced cost control and efficiency but also provided new momentum for the company’s continued growth.

Hengfeng Paper’s journey showcases the transformative power of digitalization for traditional enterprises, paving the way for future success in the digital age.

