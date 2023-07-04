Hengli Petrochemical Spins off Kanghui New Materials and Enters A-share Market

Hengli Petrochemical, an A-share listed company, has announced its plans to spin off and publicly list its subsidiary Kanghui New Material Technology Co., Ltd. The move is expected to bring heavyweight players into the domestic listed companies in the new materials field.

Hengli Petrochemical holds 100% of the shares of Kanghui New Materials and will separate and list the subsidiary after the transaction. The issue price for the purchase of assets through the issuance of shares has been determined to be 4.42 yuan per share, not lower than 80% of the market reference price.

After the completion of the transaction, Dalian Thermoelectricity will become the controlling shareholder of Kanghui New Materials, while Hengli Petrochemical will become the controlling shareholder of Dalian Thermoelectricity. This transaction will bring significant players into the field of new materials in China.

Kanghui New Materials is a national high-tech enterprise focused on developing high-end, differentiated, green, and environmentally friendly functional film materials, high-performance engineering plastics, and biodegradable materials. It is one of the few companies in the world with capabilities in BOPET film and lithium battery diaphragm development.

The company has established four major production and research bases in Yingkou, Dalian, Suzhou, and Nantong. It aims to target the downstream industries generated by the integration and development of new consumption, new energy, and new smart manufacturing in China. Kanghui New Materials plans to accelerate the expansion of the mid-to-high-end new material market and promote the construction of major projects for value products and advanced products.

The spin-off, reorganization, and listing of Kanghui New Materials will not only clarify the main business structure of Hengli Petrochemical and Kanghui New Materials but also allow them to respond to the market environment more quickly and reduce the negative impact of diversified operations. This move will enable Hengli Petrochemical and Kanghui New Materials to focus on their respective main businesses and promote balanced development within the listed company system.

It is important to note that the information in this article does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts with the relevant parties. The opinions expressed in this article are for reference only.

