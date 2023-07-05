Hengli Petrochemical’s Subsidiary and Dalian Thermal Power to Transform into New Material Company

Hengli Petrochemical Announces Spin-Off of Subsidiary Kanghui New Materials for Reorganization and Listing

In a recent announcement, Hengli Petrochemical revealed its plans to spin off its subsidiary, Kanghui New Materials, for reorganization and listing. The company intends to use the 100% equity held by itself and its subsidiary, Hengli Chemical Fiber, to subscribe for non-public shares of Dalian Thermal Power. If successfully completed, this move will make Dalian Thermal Power the controlling shareholder of Kanghui New Materials, while Hengli Petrochemical will become the controlling shareholder of Dalian Thermal Power.

On July 4th, both Hengli Petrochemical and Dalian Thermal Power disclosed their reorganization plans. The specific method involves Dalian Thermal Power selling all its assets and liabilities to Dalian Clean Energy Group or a third party designated by the company. This move will facilitate Dalian Thermal Power’s complete withdrawal from the thermal power industry. Additionally, Dalian Thermal Power will purchase assets from Hengli Petrochemical and Hengli Chemical Fiber by issuing shares, acquiring a 66.33% equity stake in Kanghui New Materials held by Hengli Petrochemical and a 33.67% equity stake held by Hengli Chemical Fiber. The reorganization and listing of Kanghui New Materials will be financed by over 35 specific investors who will raise funds through non-public issuance of shares.

Hengli Petrochemical currently has a total market value of 101.4 billion yuan, while Dalian Thermal Power has a market value of 1.962 billion yuan. Trading of Dalian Thermal Power’s stock will resume on July 5th, with a pre-suspension stock price of 4.85 yuan per share. The funds raised through the non-public offering will be valued at 4.42 yuan per share. These funds will cover M&A intermediary agency fees, transaction taxes, and other M&A integration costs, as well as investments in the construction of assets currently under development.

Kanghui New Materials specializes in the research and development, production, and sales of new material products, including functional membrane materials, high-performance engineering plastics, and biodegradable materials. The company’s projected revenues for 2020, 2021, and 2022 are 3.889 billion yuan, 6.855 billion yuan, and 6.691 billion yuan, respectively. Net profits for the same period are estimated to be 507 million yuan, 1.118 billion yuan, and 170 million yuan. However, the announcement indicates that the company’s performance in 2022 may be affected by domestic and international economic conditions. Nevertheless, profitability is expected to recover and improve in 2023 due to declining crude oil prices, consumption recovery, and strong support from national economic policies. As Kanghui New Materials’ Suzhou Fenhu Project and Nantong Project are put into production, the company aims to cover the entire business process from upstream raw materials to downstream deep processing, creating a comprehensive competitive advantage.

Hengli Petrochemical stated that the spin-off and listing will allow the company to further focus on the production, R&D, and sales of products such as PX, acetic acid, PTA, ethylene glycol, civilian polyester filament, and industrial polyester. Kanghui New Materials will serve as an independent listing platform, connecting directly to the capital market. The company aims to leverage the functions of direct financing in the capital market and concentrate on differentiated functional membrane materials.

Dalian Thermal Power, on the other hand, sees this transaction as an opportunity to strategically withdraw from the thermal power industry and transition to the new material industry. With a focus on functional film materials, high-performance engineering plastics, and biodegradable materials, Dalian Thermal Power aims to enhance the quality of its main business and achieve long-term development.

Prior to this transaction, Clean Energy Group was the controlling shareholder of Dalian Thermal Power, with the Dalian State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission serving as the actual controller. Once completed, Kanghui New Materials will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalian Thermal Power, making Dalian Thermal Power the controlling shareholder of Kanghui New Materials. Hengli Petrochemical will then become the controlling shareholder of Dalian Thermal Power, while Chen Jianhua and Fan Hongwei will be the actual controllers of Dalian Thermal Power.

