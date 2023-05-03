Hengyu Group’s resumption of trading rose by more than 10%, nearly 100 million shares of the controlling shareholder were liquidated by securities firms

Hengyu Group’s resumption of trading rose by more than 10%, nearly 100 million shares of the controlling shareholder were liquidated by securities companies



Financial Associated Press, May 3 (Editor Hu Jiarong) The stock price of Hengyu Group (02448.HK), which fell nearly 90% in a single day yesterday, has recovered after trading resumed today. As of press time, the company rose 11.69% to HK$0.43.

The trend of Hengyu Group is based on public information, Hengyu Group is a professional decoration contractor. The company is dedicated to providing a full range of fit-out services for hotels, casinos, restaurants, retail stores and other properties in Macau. In addition, Hengyu Group also provides services of building construction works, contributing to the public facilities and buildings in Macau.

First of all, let’s review that Hengyu Group dropped sharply at the opening of the market yesterday. As of the close, the stock price fell 89% to HK$0.385.

The trend of Hengyu Group on the 2nd has caused the market to pay attention to the sharp drop in the company's stock price. Subsequently, the company issued a trading suspension announcement. According to the announcement, the company's shares will be temporarily suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited from 10:02 am on May 2, 2023, pending the release of an announcement about the company's inside information.

Hengyu Group announced on the 2nd until this morning, Hengyu Group issued an announcement that the company's controlling shareholder Space Investment (BVI) Limited (Space Investment) (94.74% held by the company's chairman and executive director Xie Zhenyu and executive director Li Ruijuan) 5.26% of the company) held 99.77 million shares were forcibly sold in the open market by several securities companies through margin securities accounts.

Hengyu Group's announcement on the 3rd also mentioned in the announcement that Hengyu Group will resume trading at 9:00 am on May 3, 2023.

Net profit fell nearly 60% last year

According to the 2022 annual performance, the performance of Hengyu Group has declined. Gross profit decreased by 12.2% year-on-year, resulting in a drop in gross profit margin to 24.8%. Financing costs also increased, rising by 11.6 percent from 16.6 million patacas to 18.5 million patacas.

At the same time, the net profit of Hengyu Group has also dropped sharply, from about 51.7 million patacas in 2021 to about 20.5 million patacas, a drop of about 60.4%. These data show that the operating pressure of Hengyu Group has increased.