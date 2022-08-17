Home Business Henkel: turnover of 10.9 billion in the first half of the year
Business

Henkel: turnover of 10.9 billion in the first half of the year

by admin

In the first half of the year, Henkel reported a turnover of around 10.9 billion euros, up by 8.9% in organic terms. The operating margin (EBIT) stood at € 1,166 million (-18.5%), while the earnings per preference share (EPS) was € 1.95, -20.8% at constant exchange rates . Profitability, the Dusseldorf-based company points out, was penalized by the drastic increases in the prices of materials and logistics.

“In a very challenging environment, in the first six months the growth in turnover was higher than expected, while the profit trend was in line with what was expected for 2022. Considering this development, we have revised upwards the forecasts for the ‘current fiscal year for organic revenue, confirming the indications for EBIT margin and earnings per preferred share, ”said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

The organic growth in turnover was revised upwards from + 4.5% to + 6.5%. The estimate of the unchanged EBIT margin between 9% and 11%, as well as that for the earnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates, expected between -35% and -15%.

See also  The stock exchanges today, 21 June. A bit of calm returns to the markets, the EU price lists are on the rise

You may also like

Eurozone GDP grows less than expected in the...

Chongqing Beer’s net profit in the first half...

Chongqing Beer hits a new record in half-year...

Cassa Centrale: net profit jumped to 446 million...

Generali purchased 1,648,859 treasury shares between 8 and...

6 Professions Dedicated to Serving Others

10th-gen iPads in production with ‘significant’ design tweaks...

Norway: the largest sovereign wealth fund in the...

Internet Express | Musk says buying Manchester United...

Sanofi still in red in Paris, weighs news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy