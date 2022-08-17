In the first half of the year, Henkel reported a turnover of around 10.9 billion euros, up by 8.9% in organic terms. The operating margin (EBIT) stood at € 1,166 million (-18.5%), while the earnings per preference share (EPS) was € 1.95, -20.8% at constant exchange rates . Profitability, the Dusseldorf-based company points out, was penalized by the drastic increases in the prices of materials and logistics.

“In a very challenging environment, in the first six months the growth in turnover was higher than expected, while the profit trend was in line with what was expected for 2022. Considering this development, we have revised upwards the forecasts for the ‘current fiscal year for organic revenue, confirming the indications for EBIT margin and earnings per preferred share, ”said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

The organic growth in turnover was revised upwards from + 4.5% to + 6.5%. The estimate of the unchanged EBIT margin between 9% and 11%, as well as that for the earnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates, expected between -35% and -15%.