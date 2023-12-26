Home » Hennessey Performance Unveils Goliath 650 Kit for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
The Texan specialist Hennessey Performance is capable of bringing the mechanics of the vast majority of vehicles manufactured in the United States to their maximum expression. But what is most surprising are the ‘crazy’ creations that take as their starting point immense pick-ups that are sold on the other side of the ocean, such as the Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra among many others.

But now, the focus is on the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, for which the guys at Hennessey Performance have developed a complete kit that bears the name of Goliath 650. This kit is available exclusively to be combined with the L87 EcoTec3 heart, an immense 6.2 naturally aspirated V8 that is available in both vehicles.

The Goliath 650 package equips the 6.2 V8 with a compressor to gain an impressive 224 HP. The package also includes a specific intake system, a large intercooler, complete electronic management, as well as a complete cat-back exhaust system made of stainless steel. Thanks to these improvements, the 6.2 V8 heart is now capable of providing a total of 650 HP of power and 892 Nm of torque.

The Goliath 650 package also brings aesthetic changes, including a personalized front bumper with the name ‘Goliath’ laser engraved, an LED light bar, additional LED daytime running lights, imposing 20-inch wheels and off-road tires, and suspension improvements.

Hennessey Performance offers a 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty on the Goliath 650 package, and the prices are kept secret for now.

John Hennessey, founder of Hennessey Performance, said in a press release, “Our Goliath 650 package is ideal for those looking for more power than the factory is willing to offer, whether on-road, off-road or towing.”

With these upgrades, it’s clear that Hennessey Performance is taking vehicle customization to the next level, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with American-made pickup trucks.

