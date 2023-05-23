Henry Kissinger’s 100th birthday: what is his legacy?

May 27th Henry Kissingerborn Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Fürth in Germany, reaches the milestone of 100 years, perhaps a little physically achy but with an ever alert mind and an extraordinary ability to see.

No one still alive can boast more experience than he in international affairs, first as an academic and then as a “practitioner” in diplomacy and politics. He indeed was adviser and secretary of state to two American presidentsRichard Nixon and Gerald Ford, shaping foreign policy in a decisive and surprising way in a period, that of the war in Vietnam, turbulent and tragic for America.

Comparison with Monet

Kissinger both as a political scientist and as a politician has always argued with conviction (but also with intelligence) the Metternichian theory of realpolitik in international relations, which is embodied in the “concert of powers” or in the balance between states. So it’s not never been a staunch supporter of the EU and of its nature as a “supranational” entity, indeed it has always underlined its limits. He therefore did not believe in the functionalist process, a mix of common policies and institution, inspired by another famous character, John Monetwhich is at the origin of the current European Union.

In our historical period marked by a war in the heart of Europe, it is of great interest to compare these two opposing philosophies. He attempted it in a very recent and brilliant essay Cesare Merlini (Geopolitics and Interdependence, The Schools of Henry Kissinger and Jean Monnet, Luca Sossella Publisher, 2023). Both Kissinger and Monnet shared the same goal: how to ensure stability and orderly management in international relations. But then they took two different paths regarding tools and methods to ensure peace. It should be said right away that both were successful in their designs by stabilization of relations between states. Kissinger managed to pull the United States out of the Vietnamese quagmire and into the masterpiece of establishing peaceful relations with the USSR and even with China. Monnet showed the way for European states to become partners in a Union of “equals”, where common rules and policies ensured the advantage of the whole Union.

The new global equilibria according to Henry Kissinger

With the invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s Russia, the world balance appears to have profoundly changed compared to the one still in place a decade ago. One of the reasons for the aggression of the Muscovite tsar was precisely the rejection of the unilateral management of international affairs by the USA. For Vladimir Putin, being considered a minor power had become unbearable. Merlini in his essay recalls how Putin had declared “only sovereign and powerful states can have a say in the world order that is emerging”. Hence the special military mission towards Kyiv which, due to the Ukrainian resistance and the massive military aid from NATO, soon took on the features of a real war not yet world war in military terms, but certainly in geopolitical effects.

At the beginning of the conflict, the position expressed by Henry Kissinger was, to say the least, very cautious. His concern was that the harsh confrontation with Moscow would have ended up pushing it into the hands of China, creating two enemies for the West. After all, as we remembered, Kissinger’s masterpiece had been to have built separate but overall positive relationships with both. However, it should be added that the war in Ukraine, if on the one hand it has created an upheaval in international relations, on the other it has strengthened the European Union and its ability to act togethereven through the granting of funds to Zelensky for the purchase of weapons, which was unthinkable in the past.

But if on the one hand the EU has emerged from this crisis quite united up to now, still leading to believe that Monnet’s intuition of gradually passing from an economic entity to a political organization was really possible, on the other hand geopolitics in the rest of the world has regained strength. Indeed, today we find ourselves in an international order increasingly based on the role of nations and at the same time in a new polarization between the US and China which tends to re-propose the competition at the time of the USSR. At the same time multipolarity is reproduced at the regional level, as is the case in the Middle East where Saudi Arabia is reshuffling the games with friends and enemies, including Iran and Syria, with the Chinese-Russian direction taking the place of the American one. This partly explains Zelensky’s recent visit to the work of the Arab League and, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, also his meeting with Indian premier Modì, i.e. with representatives of that “Global South” which looks so much like the group of non-aligned countries at the time of the USSR. In the thoughts of the Ukrainian president it is very clear that the support of the USA and the EU is more necessary than ever, but not sufficient to isolate Moscow and bring it to the negotiating table.

There is no doubt that in this new geopolitical scenario Kissinger’s realist school has been confirmed, but with the fragility and with the risks that the balances break and turn into war. And what effects will the war have on the EU, which still seems to operate on multilateral and integrative models? In this regard, Merlini reports a passage from Kissinger’s reasoning: “Europe has decided to move away from the system of states it designed itself (the Peace of Westphalia) and to transcend it through an idea of ​​shared sovereignty, but having no military capabilities, it has little ability to react when international norms are transgressed”. In short the European one remains a valid modelbut still has to take the decisive step to become a truly recognized international player capable of dealing with the new multipolar geopolitical order.

