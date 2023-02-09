The Hera Group today presented its business plan to 2026. Starting from the positive preliminary results for 2022, the new five-year plan rests on the solid foundations of the previous one and is enhanced by important projects aimed at promoting the circular economy, energy transition and resilience of the networks, with over 4.1 billion investments to increase the creation of value for the benefit of all stakeholders. The dividend is also expected to grow, financial solidity confirmed.

In detail, the economic-financial highlights include:

• EBITDA in 2026: approximately 1.5 billion (+246 million compared to 2021)

• Total investments of over 4.1 billion (+53% compared to the last 5 years)

• Net debt/EBITDA at 2.8x in 2026

• Dividend in further growth up to 15 cents per share in 2026 (+25% compared to the last dividend paid)

• Over 130 million in PNRR contributions obtained to accelerate the Group’s investments in the territories served

The Industrial Highlights, on the other hand, indicate:

• Development driven by both organic growth and external lines (M&A) and balanced between regulated and free market activities

• Target of 4 million energy customers by 2026

• Shared value EBITDA by 2026: 62% of the total (equal to around 910 million), in line with the target of 70% by 2030

• Among the main objectives for 2030: to increase recycled plastic by 150% and reduce emissions by 37%

• Solid point of reference to enable the territories in the direction of the ecological, digital transition and social cohesion

Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Executive Chairman of the Hera Group, declared: “The growth in the preliminary final data for the year that has just ended confirms the resilience of our activities. Our development strategy therefore continues, which focuses on our distinctive know-how in terms of circularity, efficiency and energy transition to meet the rapid growth in demand from customers who are increasingly sensitive to energy saving and environmental sustainability. In the new Plan, focused on the creation of value for all stakeholders, we envisage significant investments and increase all previous commitments, including those relating to the dividend distribution policy.”