Hera: revenues of 5,628.9 million euro in the first quarter (+6.0%)

Revenues at 5,628.9 million euros (+6.0%), gross operating margin at 410.2 million euros (+9.4%) and net profit attributable to shareholders at 128.2 million euros (+0 .7%).
These are some of the results Hera Group which approved the results for the first quarter of 2023. The 20.5% increase in investments compared to the previous year is further proof of the Group’s continuous attention to growth, enhancement and strengthening the resilience of the managed assets.
Cristian Fabbri, Executive Chairman of the Hera Group, declared:
“The first quarter of 2023 closes with growing economic results, supported by the positive performance of the deregulated energy and environment businesses. Thus we confirm our ability to conquer new market shares, to provide services that find favor with customers and to be able to use the competitive advantage of our diversified business portfolio. The significant cash generation in the quarter made it possible to reduce debt and significantly improve the net debt/GOM ratio, which stands at 2.84x”.