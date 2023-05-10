Hera: revenues of 5,628.9 million euro in the first quarter (+6.0%)

Revenues at 5,628.9 million euros (+6.0%), gross operating margin at 410.2 million euros (+9.4%) and net profit attributable to shareholders at 128.2 million euros (+0 .7%).

These are some of the results Hera Group which approved the results for the first quarter of 2023. The 20.5% increase in investments compared to the previous year is further proof of the Group’s continuous attention to growth, enhancement and strengthening the resilience of the managed assets.

Cristian Fabbri, Executive Chairman of the Hera Group, declared: