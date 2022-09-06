New difficult session in Piazza Affari for Hera. The share of the Bolognese utility travels behind the Ftse Mib with a drop of 3.68 percent to 2.381 euros. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has recorded over -35% with a decrease of about 32% compared to the levels at which it was traveling on May 26th.

Today Kepler Cheuvreux cut the recommendation on Hera a hold from the previous buy. The target price is € 2.90.

On the Russian gas price cap front, the EU has published some analysis documents on possible energy interventions, on the possible introduction of a price cap for gas from Russia and on possible changes to the TTF market mechanisms. “It will be verified whether the EU will also introduce financial support mechanisms to utilities”, remarks Equita, which in the utilities sector sees companies exposed to the risks associated with margin calls on derivatives of gas supply contracts (unknown exposures) at greater risk, supplies of gas to end customers (delinquency rate) and the purchase of gas for the CCGT plants, i.e. Enel, a2a, Iren and Hera.

A Financial Times article highlights the risks on derivatives for utilities. Kristian Ruby, secretary general of Eurelectric, which represents more than 3,500 utilities

European authorities stressed that the increase in guarantees owed by electricity producers is a worrying risk.