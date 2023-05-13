Here are all the “hateful” taxes that the Meloni government wants to cancel

All the “hateful” taxes that the Meloni government wants to cancel

The government aims to abolish the car tax. The Minister of Transport announced the imminent elimination of the tax for luxury cars Matthew Salviniwho called it one “hateful tax”. But, we add, also useless. The super stamp is in fact part of those heavy taxes, which come out of the cylinder of professor Monti or other prime ministers ready to harass the Italians, who have even proved to be harmful to the treasury. In its time Monti expected an income of 170 million of euros, also finding some evasion, but the state in these years he ended up losing us.

In fact, the introduction of the super sting has generated marginal revenues of between 70 and 100 million a year (against the global figure paid by Italians for car tax which reaches 5.2 billion) but ended up halve the market for powerful cars with consequent loss of VAT and Ipt. Furthermore, calculating the amount to be paid based on the power and not on the actual value of the car, it has not only affected the top models but also the medium-high range and used ones, further destroying the sector. The collapse of registrations has determined a loss of around 140 million euros for the exchequer.

Where Meloni has scissors ready

The cancellation of the supermark should take place in the context of the fiscal delegation, which aims to abolish a myriad of micro-taxes that have turned out to be a flop. And there are indeed many “hateful” taxes introduced in recent years by so-called super technicians which have caused holes in the state budget: ranging from graduation fee to the taxes of public educationfrom the tax on entertainments at the increase of the municipal waste tax until regional tax for professional practice. And again the additional regional sui fees for public water utilities, i excise license feesl’tax on flights of air taxi passengers and private aircraft to end up at tax on sulfur dioxide emissions and nitrogen oxides and the regional tax on sound emissions of civil aircraft.

The Tobin tax case

Another heavy tax flop whose cancellation or rewriting is insistently requested is the Tobin tax. The tax on financial transactions, introduced in 2013, immediately produced disastrous results. The revenue that the government hoped, about one billion euros, was immediately less than 300 million euros. On the other hand, there was a sharp decline of 15% of operations with a flight of investments to foreign financial markets where the Tobin tax was still unknown making the Italian market less rich, liquid and therefore more vulnerable to speculative attacks.

But exemplary regarding the myopia of an executive was the property tax (reissue of the old parking tax) on boats always conceived by the Monti government and abolished only years later. On the one hand, it had not brought the hoped-for money into the state coffers (only 20 million against the 100 expected)on the other had had the effect of far escape abroad the yachts to the benefit of the nearby coasts of France, Croatia and Greece. Not only that: the heavy tax had caused a abyss of arrivals by 30% per cent. And especially less purchases of boats with problems in the boating sector (of which Italy is the leader).

Super stamp with days numbered, but how does it work?

The car super tax, which will soon disappear, provides for an additional cost of 20 euros for each additional kW over the threshold of 185 kW, an amount that adds up to that of the normal car tax. To better understand, let’s look at some concrete examples. L’Audi SQ7 Quattro Tiptronic has a potency of 373 kW (507 hp), so you have to pay the road tax plus the additional tax on the threshold exceeding 185 kW, i.e. 188 kW. In this case the Superbollo amount to be paid to the state is 3,760 euros (20 euros per 188 kW).