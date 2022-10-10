Mayor Tecnimont, the leading industrial group with over 50 companies operating in the engineering, technology and energy sectors, is the most short-listed Italian company. This can be learned from the new analysis commissioned by the ETP provider GraniteShares. As of September 28, approximately 5.2% of Maire Tecnimont’s capitalization was held in short positions by five investment firms, with AKO Capital leading with 1.74%.

In second place, we read in the report, we find among the shortest Italian companies Fincantieri, Europe’s largest shipbuilder, with 2.11% of its shares held in short positions by three fund managers. They follow Webuildwith 1.99% held by three investment firms, e Datalogicwith 1.64% held by a single institutional investor.

The research also revealed that, at the time of analysis, Citadel Advisors held the highest number of short positions in listed Italian companies, four, followed by Fosse Capital Partners e JPMorganboth with three open short positions.

