it was adifficult year even for gold which since the beginning of the year has gone through various phases and market contexts: from January to the beginning of March it went from 1,790 to 2,050 dollars an ounce, to then begin to lose value up to 1,600 dollars an ounce and settle in recent weeks on the values ​​of beginning of the year (1,800).

In light of this trend, more and more investors are asking what could be the future prospects for gold.

What are the factors that could cause the price of gold to rise?

According to Marco MenciniSenior Portfolio Manager Equity of Plenisfer Investments, would be four i major factors that have affected and will continue to affect gold prices. In particular:

1) Monetary policies

Il interest rate hike carried out by the US central bank and by the European one has certainly exercised a strong bearish influence on gold. Although it is historically considered the classic safe haven asset in situations of strong geopolitical instability and growing inflation, in recent months, the rise in interest rates has made gold less attractive than government bonds. For this reason, the next moves of the central banks will have to be carefully monitored.

2) Dollar trend

In 2022, the euro weakened strongly against the dollar, so much so that the major cross is still down by almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The appreciation of the US dollar penalized the price of gold which is typically purchased in that currency; but in recent weeks the trend of the exchange rate has changed, with a euro once again flexing its muscles against the dollar and this is supporting the current gold price rally.

As Marco Mencini observes, “to generate the weakness of the dollar are the expectations of a progressively less aggressive FED in the rate hike policy“. In this sense, according to the analysts of Plenisfer “the current phase of raising interest rates could end next spring. This phase of rate hike could be followed by a more ‘wait and see’ phase during which the American central bank will monitor the effects of its monetary policies on the fight against inflation before making further increases”.

3) The cryptocurrency crisis

For about two years, the belief that cryptocurrencies could establish themselves as an alternative asset class to gold has spread, even among some institutional investors, but in recent months the scenario has changed again and the purely speculative value of cryptocurrencies has been reaffirmedespecially in the light of the current crisis in the sector.

After having reached the peak of their value at around three trillion dollars in total capitalization in 2021, the cryptocurrency market has gradually seen its value decrease, going down after the recent default of the crypto exchange platform FTXbelow 800 billion (chart below).

The current cryptocurrency crisis has brought attention back to the “ingot” which has returned to fully fulfilling its function as a safe haven with a consequent appreciation of its value.

4) Gold purchases by central banks

Another factor that could support the rise in the gold price is the purchases of gold reserves by central banks, which have been particularly large in times of uncertainty, such as the current one. In this regard, according to thelatest report from the World Gold Council (WGC)it is estimated that, in the third quarter of 2022 alone they were purchased nearly 400 tons of bullion worldwidereaching accumulation levels that have not been seen for about 50 years and therefore this aspect will certainly also need to be monitored.

Gold price trend: technical analysis

The graphic situation is improving for gold, which after reaching the low for the period at 1,618 dollars an ounce, leaned against the static support at $1,620 before reversing the trend, in fact, from the recent low it is up by almost 12%. In particular, the technical situation has improved after overcoming the resistance at $1,680 upwards and with increasing volumes, a level through which the bearish trendline (dynamic resistance) and the 50-period moving average.

But not only that, gold also managed to overcome resistance levels first at $1,721 and then in the $1,750 area.

From an operational point of view, if the purchases of the safe haven asset continue, the breakout of the resistance area at $1,790, the level through which the fundamental also passes 200-period moving average could lead prices towards the first target located at $1,830. Conversely, in the event of a return of weakness on the yellow metal, a return of prices below the support at $1,721 could worsen the technical situation of gold which we recall has been improving at least since the beginning of November.

5-year gold trend

Below we see the medium-term chart of gold and, despite the decline since the beginning of the year, the the main trend of the last 5 years still shows a bullish dynamic.