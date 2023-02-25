ROME. From June 2021 light +248.3% in the free market, +108.4% in the protected market. Electricity and gas more expensive in Alessandria (+88.6%) and Vercelli (+87.1%). The National Consumer Union conducted a study drawing up the complete ranking of the cities with the greatest annual increases in electricity and gas, processing the Istat data for the month of January 2023. At the national level, however, the survey compares the variation of electricity and gas prices in the last 3 years, comparing the free market with the protected one.

Costs doubled

From June 2021, i.e. before the price increases starting from July, to January 2023, the light of the free market in Italy rose by 248.3% against 108.4% of the protected market, more than double (+129%), while considering the first useful data for gas detected by Istat, December 2021, since then free gas has increased by 141.1% against a 7.4% drop in protected gas. In 3 years, from January 2020 to January 2023, the light of the free leapt by 262.8%, against the +115.8% of the protected one. Analyzing the trend of the Istat indices, translated with line graphs, it is evident that after a similar trend or with increases in the protected rate greater than the free one, during 2022 (from August for gas and from May for electricity) the situation has capsized and the price of the free market has literally exploded. “In this context, removing the protected market, which for the electricity of the common areas of condominiums expires on 1 April 2023, practically in a month, is a complete shame – says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union – . A gift given to free sellers and an expropriation for the pockets of families. We wonder what the government is waiting for to wake up and remedy the injustice of discriminating against those who live in a condominium from those who live in a villa, for which the deadline remains January 10, 2024”.

Ranking

For electricity, gas and other fuels, an item that includes gas, electricity (free and protected market), diesel for heating and solid fuels, if in Italy the increase in January was equal to 67.3% compared to a year earlier, with a sting per family equal to an average of 907.50 euros on an annual basis, in some cities it was close to 90 percent. The winner of this unpleasant ranking of the cities with the citizens most hit by bills is Alexandria, where expenses for electricity, gas and diesel fly by 88.6% on January 2022. Silver and bronze medals to two other cities in the Piedmont: Vercelli with +87.1% and Biella with +86.1%. Just off the podium were Perugia (+85.8%), then Novara (+85.7%), Terni (+84.5%), Cuneo (+85.3%), Imperia in eighth place (+85% ), followed by Turin (+84.4%). Genoa closes the top ten with +82.6%. On the other side of the ranking, the least harassed city is Potenza with +35.2%. In second place is Aosta with +50.8%. On the lowest step of the podium of the virtuous cities Olbia-Tempio with +51%. Followed by Naples (+51.4%), Gorizia (+51.7%), Benevento (+53.1%), in seventh place Caserta (+53.5%), then Avellino (+53.7%) and Trieste (+54.6%). Pordenone and Udine close the top ten, ex aequo with +54.7%.