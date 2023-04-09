The ranking of world stock exchanges

With the globalization and enlargement of the Far East markets and the progressive massive climb of the Chinese economy, the accession of the euro of other countries, the increase in volumes due to the greater number of people who can access the financial markets through leverage and new financial instruments (ETFs, certificates,…) the volumes traded on the stock exchanges have seen a real “leap” in the volumes and number of transactions.

And if until the advent of the third millennium London and New York were the “financial capitals” of the world, today on the podium for capitalization as at 31 December 2022 we find the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), followed by Nasdaq (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE; today there are still significant restrictions on trading by foreign investors).

In fourth place Euronext (European New Exchange Technology) is based in Amsterdam and is a pan-European stock exchange that manages seven different listing venues: Dublin, Milan, Oslo, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris and Lisbon with the corresponding seven indices, plus an index for the whole exchange called Euronext 100. In fifth place is the Japan Exchange Group of Tokyo, while the London Stock Exchange is now relegated to sixth place. Also India’s BSE BombayStock Exchange it is one of the 10 largest stock exchanges in the world with over 5500 listed companies (most of them are small). These are the graphs of the NYSE, the Nasdaq Composite index and the Shanghai Index.

Each country can build its own stock trading system which plays an important role in the economy. Indeed through the issue of shares considerable capital flows into the stock market and into companies listed there accelerating the development of the economy and related services. The fluctuations in raw materials and the currency trend also affect share values ​​(for example, the collapse of the Turkish lira was counterbalanced by an increase in investments in the Istanbul Stock Exchange: +500% from 2020 to the end of 2022).