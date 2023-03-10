The risks of drought for businesses

The drought threatens to affect all productive sectors through the increase in bills. And, as happened in the case of the energy price spike, a the production sectors will suffer the most that make the most widespread use of water. But the worst is that, unlike the energy case, the picture is not clear and any intervention by the legislator looks very complex.

“The availability of information on water abstraction and use in industry is rather limited in Italy. This means that, unlike the civil sector, there is also a high degree of uncertainty in this sector in relation to the water resource used” reveals Istat in the latest volume on theUse and quality of water resources in Italyreleased three years ago.

“Agriculture is particularly affected but other sectors are also at risk, suffering from a possible water rationing” explains Federico Iadicicco, president of Anpit, National Association for Industry and Services. “I am thinking of tourism, characterized by a strong presence of tourists in places such as small villages or towns where the risk of drought, as well as creating inconvenience and disruption to services, could cause damage to the sector” he adds.

Pressures on strategic sectors such as chemicals and mining

Researchers from the Institute of Statistics have made a list of the sectors that are most exposed to the risk of drought. “The manufacturing industry includes various industrial sectors, such as mineral mining, pulp and paper manufacturing, textile, food and beverage and chemical industries, that use water in production. The total volume of water used as productive input by the national manufacturing industry is estimated to amount to approximately 3.79 billion cubic meters in 2015, excluding the water used for toilets and human consumption within the production plants” specifies Istat.

Out of 624 billion of production sold, the category that records the greatest use of water is Coke, refined petroleum products and chemicals with 17% of water consumption of the entire manufacturing sector. Follows the metal production (13.6%) and Tues eraser (11%). Mining and paper production also absorb blue gold. With the concrete risk of a new blow after that of energy.

In addition to agriculture, there is also animal husbandry

If agriculture is by far the productive sector that absorbs the largest quantity of water (11.6 billion cubic metres), animal husbandry is no joke either. “It is estimated that in 2016 the volume of water used in animal breeding it amounted to 317.5 million cubic metres. Cattle absorb more than two thirds of the total volume used by Italian animal husbandry (66 percent), for a total of 209.4 million cubic meters of water” explains Istat.

Then follow pigs (17.7 percent of water volumes), buffaloes (5.9 percent) and sheep (3.9 percent). The consumption of goats, rabbits and ostriches is marginal. Which regions are most exposed to price increases? Lombardy and Veneto which “alone total 40 per cent of water uses, respectively 28.0 and 12.7 per cent of the total used” concludes Istat.

Entrepreneurs are asking for intervention for water networks

Also according to Istat reports, in 2020 in the capital cities of Italy 41 cubic meters of water were lost per day for every kilometer of water network, or just over a third of the total. “There are 236 liters per inhabitant dispensed every day in the distribution networks of the provincial capitals/metropolitan cities” as the researchers of the institute of statistics in a report dated March 2022. All the fault of the sieve networks which have been requiring intervention for years, but which, also due to the fragmentation of ownership of the infrastructure, have not had adequate maintenance.

This is why, precisely to avoid a new wave of price increases and preserve the blue gold, the entrepreneurs are asking the government to start restructuring the network. “Like Anpit we propose to use the resources of the Pnrr for the maintenance of the national water networkan intervention that would also be virtuous with a view to rationalizing resources given the high index of water dispersion, in some places over 60%” concludes Iadicicco who has repeatedly highlighted why, as in this economic phase, there is a need for great attention to the business world.