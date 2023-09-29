Here China is preparing a major attack on German car manufacturers

At France’s insistence, the EU announced an investigation in mid-September in which it wanted to take a closer look at the subsidies that Chinese car manufacturers received. She fears that China will overrun the European market with dumping prices. Chinese manufacturers are already doing good business, especially in France.

