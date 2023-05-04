Here comes “Rooms” the low cost hospitality of Airbnb

Listen to the audio version of the article

This year Airbnb expects over 300 million arrivals and offers “Airbnb rooms”, the low-cost hospitality that takes the US platform back to its origins. About fifty new functions have been added to the site, created on the basis of the wishes of customers and owners. “Rooms” is a new category, over 1 million ads, with new filters and functions for privacy, which allows you to stay in private rooms at a low cost compared to classic hotel accommodations and, according to Airbnb data, is among the most popular, in third place among the most booked. It is mainly solitary travelers and millennials who choose it. According to the platform, in 2022 the average price for those traveling alone or as a couple was 100 dollars per night, while for those who had chosen Italy the cost, including taxes and commissions, was 71 euros per night. Also in the same year, the nights booked in private rooms increased by 90% compared to the previous year. As for the Italians who offer hospitality, last year they earned a total of over 124 million euros with an average per private room of more than 1,300 euros. An extra income that helps to balance the household accounts and deal with inflation and the cost of living. In view of the summer, those who choose Airbnb have already planned their stay in over 72,000 destinations. Italians seek sun, walks and breathtaking views. The most sought-after destinations by Italian travelers have also been identified. The first place is conquered by Portoferrario, followed by Salento and Carloforte in Sardinia. In fourth place is Naples which precedes the island of Giglio and the capital.

The new features of Airbnb

The platform has been enriched with over 50 features including:

● Host profile: The host profile will be a unique feature of the Rooms category, so that all guests will feel comfortable staying in another person’s home. Simply select the host icon to view more shared personal information about the host, including profession, personal trivia, and more.

● Rooms Category: With a new dedicated category and a selection of 1 million listings, private rooms will be easier to spot. Each listing includes details about shared spaces such as the kitchen, living room or garden.

● Airbnb has updated the “Accommodation Type” filter to make your search easier. Thank you

to an optimized price filter – which now updates according to your preferences – you can also clearly see the average price.

● New privacy features: When sharing a home, privacy matters. For

This all ads in the Rooms category will clearly state if the bedroom door has a lock. The listing page will also show whether the bathroom is shared or private, and whether other people besides the host will be present in the home during the stay.

● Clear checkout instructions: Guests will see checkout instructions on the listing page before booking, and will receive a reminder before leaving the home. At the time of writing the review, they can also report if, in their opinion, the host has made excessive requests. Listings that frequently receive low guest ratings for this reason will be removed from Airbnb.

● Improved Maps: Airbnb has speeded up the performance of maps (currently used by over 80% of guests), adding fixed pins when zooming in and out, and increased the number of results shown.

● New wishlist interface: Favorite lists now have a brand new interface, a one-click save function and an improved calendar that shows the availability of accommodations saved in the favorite list. Guests can also add notes, to help remember why they were saved.

● Easier, more affordable monthly stays: For stays longer than three months, Airbnb will significantly reduce the guest’s service fee from the third month onward. US guests will also be able to save on stays longer than a month by paying from their bank account. In addition, the new “Months” button presents a completely renewed interface which facilitates the search for accommodation in a range from 1 to 12 months.

● Priority customer support during your stay: A support team will be introduced

dedicated 24/7 for priority access during your stay, aiming to answer 90% of calls in English in two minutes or less.

● Postpay: Thanks to our partnership with Klarna, guests in the US and Canada will be able to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks. Monthly payment will be available for reservations over $500 (US only). Later this year, this option will also be made available in other countries.

● Instant Rebooking Credit: If a host cancels their reservation less than 30 days before the start of their stay, in most cases the guest will receive instant credit that they can use to immediately rebook to another listing.

There are also 25 improvements for hosts, including new pricing tools

more competitive, easily add weekly or monthly discounts and the ability to compare your listings with similar ones in the area. We’ll also introduce year calendar view, the ability to quickly enter checkout instructions and view read receipts more easily, new quick replies in messages, and more.