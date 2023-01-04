Home Business Here comes the Dashcam that monitors the car 24 hours a day
by admin
Garmin has chosen CES 2023 to present its latest innovation in the field of dash cams. The brand new Dash Cam Live stands out from the mass of other similar products for a very useful feature, that is, it offers LTE connectivity. This means you can access the external view of your car anytime, anywhere, using the appropriate app to download on your smartphone.

In order to take advantage of this function, however, it is necessary to anticipate the purchase of an LTE Vault subscription plan offered by Garmin itself which has a cost starting from 11 euros per month, to which we must add the cost of the Dash Cam Live which is 400 euros.

This LTE plan to be combined with the Dash Cam Live is practically mandatory if you want to take full advantage of all the “smart” functions it is able to offer, from live view, through position detection to theft alerts.

In fact, it is possible to receive on your smartphone via the Garmin Drive app an HD image with 1440p resolution with a 140-degree view of the car, when you are driving and, above all, when the vehicle is parked. In real time, therefore, you also receive warnings if the car is about to be stolen or when there are other potential dangers. All to offer maximum peace of mind even when you are not close to your vehicle.

The footage is recorded on a microSD card (included) and is marked with time, date and location (a GPS module is integrated), so you have all the main information if the footage is needed as evidence to establish, for example, right or wrong in the event of an accident. However, it is with the active LTE data connection that the true advantages of this device are revealed. The various clips are also saved on Garmin’s cloud servers for up to 24 hours (or more depending on the subscription), and are then easily accessible via the mobile app, which also allows you to save or share them on another device without no time limitation.

