Home » Here comes the first slowdown for crowdinvesting
Business

Here comes the first slowdown for crowdinvesting

by admin
Here comes the first slowdown for crowdinvesting

Who imagined one indefinite growth of crowdinvesting will have to change his mind: for the first time the model “collection” has to deal with a contraction, albeit slight, of the market. Over the past twelve months, he says the eighth Italian Report on crowdinvestingplatforms have collected from Internet “crowd” 344 million euros, minus 1% compared to the previous year. The historical cumulative value thus rises to 1.21 billion euros, with Mamacrowd in the lead for capital raised over the years, over 130 million, and CrowdFundMe in first place for campaigns published, 227.

See also  List of Dividend Distribution Plans of Listed Companies in 2021_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

“Horror” apartment in Berlin was foreclosed on value

Waste-to-energy plant in Rome: the Tar rejects the...

Japan’s Core Inflation Accelerates Again, Prompting Speculation of...

China instead of VW or Mercedes: Auto suppliers...

The Mexican Peso Continues to Outperform Emerging Market...

Expenditure purchase card, green light for distribution: what...

FTX SCAM: Caroline Ellison on her love affair...

Giorgia Meloni and the project to re-found the...

AAC Technologies Reports Sharp Decline in First Half...

As a waitress, wearing red lipstick got me...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy