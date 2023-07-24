Here comes the first slowdown for crowdinvesting

Who imagined one indefinite growth of crowdinvesting will have to change his mind: for the first time the model “collection” has to deal with a contraction, albeit slight, of the market. Over the past twelve months, he says the eighth Italian Report on crowdinvestingplatforms have collected from Internet “crowd” 344 million euros, minus 1% compared to the previous year. The historical cumulative value thus rises to 1.21 billion euros, with Mamacrowd in the lead for capital raised over the years, over 130 million, and CrowdFundMe in first place for campaigns published, 227.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

