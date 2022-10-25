Listen to the audio version of the article

Motoring is a very technical sport with a very specific language, so much so that it can sometimes be difficult for a beginner to understand what drivers, team leaders or commentators are talking about. In addition, the continuous changes of regulations and technological innovations require even the most passionate to constantly update the terms to be known in order to fully understand the dynamics of the races. For this reason, the experts of Babbel, a company dedicated to language learning with app and live lessons, have created a glossary that collects some of the keywords related to car racing.

Language as a community building tool

Motoring enthusiasts sometimes use terms unknown to most when they talk to each other. And this tool, language in fact, has a high aggregative power that helps to nourish a sense of belonging to a community linked to the same passion. Therefore, it is the technical code used by “those who know” of that discipline. In this way, communities of fans and professionals are also born.

The risk is, however, that the meaning of some technicalities remains opaque to the less experienced. In this regard, Babbel has decided to create a glossary to overcome this obstacle and make known to everyone the meaning of some terms useful for better understanding the dynamics of four-wheeled motorsport.

Between historical terms and novelties

The constant evolution of car racing has given life to a language that intertwines words rich in history with constantly updated neologisms. For example, when talking about track races, the word Paddock is recurring and indicates the area of ​​the circuit that houses the technical staff and equipment of the teams, the catering, the media, the race marshals and other essential structures. organization. The term is also used with a more generic connotation to refer to behind the scenes and to the various figures involved (pilots, mechanics, professionals, etc.). This is an exclusive work area where few non-professionals can access. And, again speaking of the circuit races, the Pole man is the driver who won the “pole position”, that is the first position on the starting grid. How many times has the word “stint” been heard, which in English indicates a limited period of time. This indicates in car competitions a portion of the race between the various “pit stops”, ie the stops that the drivers make to refuel or change tires.

More generally for competitions, we remember some words including: closed park, a safe parking area where cars must be left after races and qualifying, without the teams being able to carry out any maintenance or repairs; gap, gap between two drivers during the race, often indicated in seconds.