Here is Tavascan, the electric SUV according to Cupra

Cupra, the Spanish brand of the VW group born within Seat, doubles the range of electric models: Tavascan makes its debut, the first battery-powered SUV-coupé of the brand which joins Born, the slightly different twin of the VW id.3. The model is 4.64 meters long, has a wheelbase of 2.76 meters and offers 540 liters of luggage compartment capacity: these are measures that are practically similar to the two cousins ​​of the same number of Volkswagen group brands, the ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe.

The new Cupra, which is based on the Meb platform of the Vw group but which is produced in the Chinese Anhui factory, introduces unprecedented aesthetic details such as the illuminated front logo and Matrix Led light clusters common with two other electrified Cupra models planned by 2025 the Urban Rebel 100% electric and the Terramar phev.

Sporty Tavascan styling confirms electrics are peppery too

Two electric powertrains are available for the Tavascan: one with a 286 HP rear engine and the other with a twin engine for the 340 HP VZ, both combined with the 77 kWh battery. This translates into a range of up to 550 km for the 286 HP 2WD version and 520 km for the 340 HP 4WD version. With the recharging from the 135 kW rapid columns, it will be possible to recover up to 100 km of autonomy in about 7 minutes, while it will take 30 minutes to go from 10 to 80% of the energy. The driving experience of the Tavascan, like all the Cupras, is marked by sportiness, but suitably supported both by the electronically controlled DCC suspension and by the progressive power steering to which are added alloy wheels with sizes ranging from 19 to 21 inches with 235 or 255 mm tires.

The top version, the 340 HP VZ (Veloz, Veloce) is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds with an ideal weight distribution of 51% in front and 49% in the rear which can count in addition on the same 286 HP and 545 Nm rear synchronous engine of the 2WD variant which is combined with the 109 HP and 134 Nm asynchronous front engine. You can also opt for five driving modes Range, Comfort, Performance, Cupra and Individual, to which the Traction variant for the 4WD is then added. And the paddles on the steering wheel adjust the energy recovery to 4 levels.

Well-kept interiors but the technology that does not introduce new features compared to the Vw and Skoda sisters

The interior of the new Tavascan is designed around the central element, which also houses the 15-inch infotainment system with a backlit lower Touch Bar that integrates both the audio system by the specialist Sennheiser and the 5.3-inch instrument display as well as the ‘head-up display with augmented reality. Among the curiosities also the dashboard which is designed to hide the air vents from view. The visual impact is fascinating.