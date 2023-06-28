Here is the new Highway Code, what changes and what’s new

The new Highway Code approved

All clear in the Council of Ministers to the new highway code. On the proposal of Minister Salviniwhich prompted the need to a new hard line even in the light of the latest news events, the government has dismissed the enabling law, which will now have to be passed to the House and the Senate. Then he will return to the government which will write the delegated decrees. The main innovations of the new code concern the limits for novice drivers, the life sentence of the driving licence, the fines and the rules for scooters.

The new limits for novice drivers

For new drivers it clicks the limit of not being able to drive large-engined cars for the first three years after obtaining the license. The rule is already in effect, but only for the first year. It is essentially an extension of the limit that already exists for two others. In particular, the power limit is set at 55 kW/t, referring to the tare. For electric or plug-in hybrid cars, the limit is 65 kW/t, including the weight of the battery. The minimum driving hours required to take the driving license exam have increased from 10 to 12.

The life sentence of the licence

With the changes foreseen by the text of the highway code the mini-suspension of the license can also be triggered. In some specific cases, such as speeding, driving on a cell phone, driving against traffic and other cases that endanger one’s own safety and that of others, in addition to the fine, a further sanction will also be triggered: license suspended from seven to fifteen daysif you have less than 20 points. For repeat offenders who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however, the license is subject to life imprisonmenti.e. revocation for life.

Driving while intoxicated

From the Ministry of Transport they explain that there are no adjustments to the current alcohol limits, but cthose who have been convicted of driving while intoxicated must enter the car with the rate equal to zero and will have the obligation to mount the alcohol lock: a technological device that prevents the vehicle from being started if the blood alcohol level is higher than zero.

Plate for scooters

For cyclists there will be no plates or insurance, but the obligation to always guarantee a distance of one and a half meters when overtaking. For electric scooters, on the other hand, the obligation to have a license plate, helmet and insurance arrives, in addition to the ban on driving in suburban areas and parking on sidewalks. For sharing vehicles there is an automatic block of the vehicle if you leave the urban centres.

Only approved speed cameras

There are also a number of more technical aspects, such as the investigation of violations: automatic detection systems will be able to ascertain two or more sanctions at the same time. There is also one reform of the rules on speed cameras, all of which must be approved. On the limited traffic areas, on the other hand, the s should be triggeredtop fines for those who leave after entering a time when it was allowed.

Higher fines

many of them, from the point of view of the economic amount, they will be saltier for those who drive while intoxicated, violating article 186 of the highway code. According to what is currently foreseen in the text, the sanctions should increase their current amount by a third, which can vary from 543 euros to 2,170 euros. The maximum, therefore, will come close to 2,900 euros while the minimum will be 724 euros. Tougher penalties pFor those who park in a double row or on spaces reserved for the disabled, on sidewalks and driveways.

Speed ​​limits

Nothing decided yet but Salvini spoke of a possible increase in speed limits, even if only on some highways. “I am convinced that on some Italian routes with an accident rate close to zero, at certain times – said the minister – where there are four or even, as on the Milan-lakes, there will be five lanes a controlled exceeding of the current 130 kilometers per hour, as in other European countriesmay be taken into consideration”.

