Here is the Review and Opinions on the Policy

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

November 17, 2023

If you are looking for information on Aviva Easy Way policy whole life a unique prize why are you interested in insurance investments or why was it proposed to you by your consultant?

Then you are in the right place because today we will try to analyze all the characteristics of this insurance product and, at the end, you will also find mine opinions about.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

A presentation by CNP Assurances

Let’s start our analysis immediately by seeing some information on the institute that markets the product.

CNP Assurances is one of the main European insurance groups, under French law, which can boast 170 years of history and stands out for its presence in the area, solidity, attention to sustainability, proximity to customers and competence.

The Group is present in two continents, Europe and Latin America, and boasts 46 million in protection, savings and pension products worldwide, with over 5 thousand employees.

CNP aims to remain close to customers to protect their life plans, thus ensuring a more open world.

This player has been present in Italy for over 20 years, and is currently the fifth player in the Italian life market.

Aviva Easy Way: separately managed investment

Let’s start by saying that you shouldn’t have any fears about the safetythe reliability and solidity of the institution proposing the contract.

However, as regards the investment in and of itself, we must consider that it is a policy that invests in one separate management.

What does it mean? The premium that you pay into the insurance coffers will be channeled into the separate management, called Management of LIFIN Individual Forms.

Precisely for this reason we are faced with a safe policy, because separate management allows you to make a safe investment. The risk profile is low, because the instruments in which it invests are low risk.

It is therefore a product suitable for an investor looking for relatively certain returns and who does not like to risk too much.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Here are the features of Aviva Easy Way

Aviva Easy Way is a single premium life insurance policy that allows you to set aside your capital and invest it in separate management.

This policy allows you to set aside savings by relying on prudent investment.

The performances

Let’s see what benefits are guaranteed by the insurance:

Benefit in the event of death: in the event of the death of the insured, CNP pays the beneficiaries the death capital, equal to the greater value between the invested capital net of the part of the premiums attributable to partial redemptions and the accrued capital in force on the annual anniversary that precedes or coincides with the date on which CNP receives the liquidation request; Conversion of the surrender value into an annuity: if you wish, you can convert the total surrender value into an annuity which will be paid in arrears, only if the amount of the annuity is at least equal to 3,000 euros per year and if the insured at the time of conversion does not exceed 85 years of age.

Payment of the premium

Let’s now see how you will have to pay the award and your savings to be invested in separate management.

The single prize cannot be less than €15,000 nor more than €1,000,000; it is paid upon signing the proposal-certificate.

Who is the contract addressed to?

The product is aimed at those who have basic knowledge or basic experience of the insurance financial markets who intend to invest in the minimum recommended time horizon of 4 years. They also usually have a low/medium risk appetite.

It is important to know that the policy is aimed at make sure who are up to 90 years old.

The duration of the contract

The contract is perfected when the policyholder and the insured (if they are two different people) sign the proposal and pay the single premium.

The contract is concluded only if the customer due diligence obligations have first been respected by completing the form.

The contract is a whole lifetherefore coincides with the life of the insured.

The risk profile

The risk stands at level 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

This is a low risk, in line with the instruments in which it invests. We also remember that the actual risk can still vary significantly in the event of disinvestment after a short time, and therefore the sum you are reimbursed could be lower.

Charges and expenses

We have arrived at the most important part, that of costs.

We must consider this part thoroughly as it is precisely the costs that impact returns.

Entry costs are 0.1% while there are no exit costs.

The management fee stands at 1.5%, while there are no transaction costs.

What are the returns?

After the costs, let’s move on to the returns.

CNP recognizes an annual revaluation percentage, which can be both positive and negative.

The financial performance achieved by the separate management refers to the previous 12 months.

The annual revaluation is equal to the financial performance minus a management fee on an annual basis which varies based on the financial performance of the separate management (if it is equal to or greater than 1.55% the management fee is 1.55%, if it is between 1.55% and 1.05% the commission is equal to the financial performance of the separate management, if it is equal to or less than 1.05% the commission is 1.05%).

Revocation and withdrawal

This contract does not provide for the exercise of revocation of the proposal in consideration of the methods of completion of the same.

You can choose to withdraw from the contract within 30 days from the date of completion of the contract.

The ransom

For what concern ransomit can be total and partial.

Il total redemption is obtained by applying the redemption penalty to the capital accrued to be redeemed and if it is requested in the interval between one month before and one month after after the fifth, tenth, fifteenth, twentieth annual anniversary of the contact and subsequently every fifth year.

CNP then guarantees the greater value between the invested capital net of the part of premiums attributable to partial redemptions, and the total redemption value.

Il partial redemption occurs if the residual accrued capital after the partial redemption is equal to at least 1200 euros.

The tax regime

The last part we analyze is the tax treatment.

The capital paid in relation to life insurance is subject to withholding tax, calculated on the difference between the capital received and the amount of premiums paid, in an amount equal to that provided for by current tax legislation.

In the event of the death of the insured, the capital paid to those entitled is exempt from IRPEF for the pure risk component, and the liquidation treatment is totally exempt.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Affari Miei’s opinions on Aviva Easy Way

Now that we have finished our analysis on the product in question we can draw conclusions together on the product and on investing in insurance in general.

As we have understood, it is one simple policy which invests in a separate management and which therefore allows you to have certain and safe returns, without the need to take too many risks.

Of course there is also the reverse side of the coin: if you choose a similar product, due to its nature, you will not be able to expect to obtain large returns, since if you do not take risks you cannot obtain high returns: this is usually the first rule of investments.

A problem that we must also consider is that of costs: similar policies have significant costs that I advise you to consider as they impact your returns and can even reduce them significantly.

If you are looking for other types of safe investments I invite you to consult this article where you will find many ideas to start investing in safe products without risking too much.

If, however, your objective is to protect yourself, in my opinion there are more suitable tools, which are designed to do just that, and they are temporary death policies.

Perhaps you have had the opportunity to read other content here My business similar, and which talked about insurance products.

If you have read them carefully you will certainly have noticed that we are not great supporters of investing in insurance, as it is not entirely efficient and effective and, as we have already said, presents several pitfalls.

My point is general: I’m not just referring to this particular product, but to investing in insurance.

I believe that there are many other, even more profitable, ways to invest your money, and if you look here you will surely find many that are right for you.

Before leaving you, I would like to leave you with some resources to start investing with an investment path suited to your needs:

Happy reading and good investments!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now

Share this: Facebook

X

