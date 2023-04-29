here is the share price

Lottomatica on the Milan Stock Exchange

Lottomaticathe first group in the gaming market authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency in Italy and one of the major players in Europe, returns to Piazza Affari on 3 Mayfirst day of trading on Euronext Milan after the successful conclusion of the initial public offering (IPO).

Il prezzo The offer price of the shares was set at 9 euro per share (at the lower limit of the previously communicated range). The proceeds gross of the offer will amount to approximately 600 million euros, of which approximately 425 million euros will be allocated to the company and approximately 175 million euros to the selling shareholder. In the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the gross proceeds will be approximately 690 million euros.

Based on the offer price, the capitalization the company’s market value at the start of trading of shares on Euronext Milan will be approximately 2,265 million euro.

Following the completion of the offer, the total number of shares held by the market and constituting the floating will be equal to 26.5% of the share capital. In the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the shares on offer will represent approximately 30.5% of the share capital. (Ticker)