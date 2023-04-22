Here Putin’s army receives new tanks for the Ukraine war

According to tank expert Gjerstad, the images do not provide enough information. It is too speculative to conclude that Armata tanks will be seen in Ukraine in the foreseeable future. He doesn’t think it’s impossible, but unlikely. Unlike British secret services, which published the suspicion in January that Russia could use individual T-14 Armata for propaganda purposes – to present its own population with technology that can keep up with western technology or is even superior to it.

Most of the snow footprints, clearly visible in a very high-resolution satellite image taken March 19, are shorter and more indicative of the 6.92-meter T-90 models introduced in the 1990s or earlier.