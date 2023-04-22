Home » Here Putin’s army receives new tanks for the Ukraine war
Business

Here Putin’s army receives new tanks for the Ukraine war

by admin
Here Putin’s army receives new tanks for the Ukraine war

According to tank expert Gjerstad, the images do not provide enough information. It is too speculative to conclude that Armata tanks will be seen in Ukraine in the foreseeable future. He doesn’t think it’s impossible, but unlikely. Unlike British secret services, which published the suspicion in January that Russia could use individual T-14 Armata for propaganda purposes – to present its own population with technology that can keep up with western technology or is even superior to it.

Most of the snow footprints, clearly visible in a very high-resolution satellite image taken March 19, are shorter and more indicative of the 6.92-meter T-90 models introduced in the 1990s or earlier.

See also  Cerutti, the last cash hopes hanging on the court decisions

You may also like

Private leasing under 100 euros: The 4 cheapest...

Enel, from the list of funds to the...

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 savings offers that...

Pensions increases in May: richer checks for pensioners!

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Tesla raises the prices of two models in...

Tesla autopilot: the court apparently dismisses the first...

What is Pnrr and how does it work?

Resolution 22 of 04/11/2023 – Proposal of agreement...

Scalable Capital: Now there is up to 2500...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy